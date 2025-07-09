My favourite Apple Watch is the lowest price it’s ever been in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Apple Watch Series 10 is our favourite of Apple’s current wearables line up. It’s comfortable and practical to wear, much more so than the overpriced, rather bulky Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it’s a brilliant piece of kit – the biggest upgrade the Apple Watch has in years with a slimmer case and larger screen making it easier to use and more comfortable to wear.

As with most other Apple kit, the Watch Series 10 rarely gets a significant discount, but this Prime Day, Amazon appears to be pushing the boat out with the price reduced to £295 from an average of £368 over the past six months.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, though. This price is on the smaller 42mm model, which is ideal for those with smaller wrists; there’s also a Prime Day deal on the 46mm model. That model comes in a bit more expensive at £325 but it’s still a major price cut, with the average historical price on that model settling at £390 over the past six months (although it was £329 for a month, during May).

You even have a choice of colour and wristband style with this particular deal – another unusual occurrence. Personally, I’d recommend you opt for the Sport Loop as it’s more comfortable than the chunkier elastomer Sport Band, easier to get snug on your wrist (and thus to get an accurate heart rate reading), and you don’t have to worry about the size when you buy it as it’s “one size fits all”.

Regardless, these are great prices on what is the best smartwatch on the market. The Apple Watch Series 10 is packed with features, has the broadest app selection of any smartwatch platform, the best health and safety features, too, and only has one significant weakness: battery life, which Apple still quotes at 18 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is so good in other areas, however, that this is a compromise that’s easy to make. Indeed, we gave it 5 stars in our review last year and a Recommended award, and called it “a killer smartwatch that pulls even further ahead of the competition”. Our opinion of it hasn’t changed yet.

