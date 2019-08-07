Best travel hair dryer 2022: Take your blow-dry on the go with these compact travel hair dryers

Bored of using weedy hotel hair dryers? The best travel hair dryer will keep your locks luscious when you're away from home. They're a godsend for globetrotters who have limited luggage space, but don't want to compromise on their look.

There are a lot of things to keep an eye out for when shopping for the best travel hair dryer, including its size, weight, cord length and power. If you choose the right dryer, you can be sure that your "do" is as sleek and stylish as it would be with all of your equipment at home. In fact, some of the best travel hair dryers are so good, you could swap out your full-size and not miss a beat.

If you want to know how to choose the right hair dryer for your trip, our guide below has some top tips to look out for. Alternatively, scroll on for our list of the best travel hair dryers you can buy.

Best travel hair dryer: At a glance

How to choose the best travel hair dryer for you

What are the key differences between standard and travel hair dryers?

The biggest difference between standard dryers and travel ones is their size. While a hair dryer designed to be kept at home can prioritise power and aesthetics over how big or small it is, the whole reason anyone would opt for a travel-size alternative is that it can be easily packed away. This is why travel hair dryers tend to fold down with a hinge at the top of the handle, as well as a shorter, wider ‘spout’ that can provide optimum airflow even with less power behind it.

While some full-size hair dryers include a dual voltage switch, this is a near-essential feature for travel dryers. The option to flit between 250V and 125V means you never have to worry about which country you’re in. Your travel hair dryer will work just as well here or abroad.

What accessories do I need?

Like their larger counterparts, pretty much all travel hair dryers come with a concentrator nozzle included. This allows you to direct the airflow to a particular part of the hair as you dry, rather than roughing it and ending up with a head full of frizz. Some dryers also come with their own case, which allows you to keep it clean and safe within your luggage.

How much do I need to spend?

Price in this area depends primarily on performance and extras. A basic model won’t set you back more than £20 but handy features will hike the price significantly.

Branded dryers can also be far more expensive than something lesser-known from Boots or a supermarket, but the tradeoff is that the former is often more lightweight – important when you’re packing hand luggage with a weight limit or find it difficult to hold heavy dryers for longer periods of time.

Premium features to consider

Features such as a "cool shot" button, which produces short blasts of cool air to set your hairstyle and help reduce frizz are a good investment if you want your style to last.

Ionic heat technology is another premium feature in travel dryers, and has become popular because of its claim to reduce drying time by breaking down water molecules.

Both will cost extra, but they're worth it if you want to fully replicate your at-home style.

The best travel hair dryers to buy

1. Babyliss 5344BU Travel Hair Dryer: The best cheap powerful hair dryer

Price: £20 | Buy now from Boots



The most powerful hair dryer on this list but also one of the cheapest, the Babyliss 5344BU offers a heck of a lot of bang for your buck. The dryer has 2,000W of power as well as two heat/speed settings so you can be sure you’re not spending longer on your locks just because you’re away from home. Use the concentrator nozzle to direct the airflow to particular areas, and when you’re done the dryer simply folds away. The perfect way to ensure that, even when you’re on your travels, you’re not compromising on power.

Key Specs - Temperature settings: 2; Power: 2,000W; Dual voltage: Yes; Cord length: 1.8m Accessories: Concentrator nozzle; Weight: 427g

2. Bauer Professional Hair Dryer Travel Set: The best cheap ionic travel hair dryer

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon





Featuring Tourmaline Ionic Technology, the Bauer Professional Tourma Pro Hair Dryer promises professional results in a much smaller package. With two different speed/temperature options, the ionised air helps reduce frizz and keep the hair generally in a better condition. The dryer also comes with its own storage case, a dedicated brush and comb, and a concentrator nozzle for easier drying. When you’re done just fold it up, pop it in the bag and store it away until next time.

Key Specs - Temperature settings: 2; Power: 1,200W; Dual voltage: Yes; Cord length: 1.8m Accessories: Concentrator nozzle, hairbrush and comb; Case included: Yes

3. T3 Black Compact Hair Dryer: The best for full-size features

Price: £75 | Buy now from Amazon





A much pricier option that will set you back by as much, if not more, than a full-size alternative, the T3 Black Compact Hair Dryer earns its price with several features not usually available from compact dryers. The first is the option of a "cool shot", which helps cement your hairstyle and maintain smoothness, and another is Tourmaline SoftAire Technology which reduces frizz. The concentrator nozzle included helps target airflow, and the dryer is pretty quiet even when running on the more powerful setting. A mini-wonder.

Key Specs - Temperature settings: 2; Power: 1,200W; Dual voltage: Yes; Accessories: Concentrator nozzle; Weight: 395g

4. ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer: The best for the luxury touch

Price: £59 | Buy now from Amazon





ghd’s reputation for quality and style precedes it, and so you’d expect its travel hair dryer to reach the same heights as its other products. And it is a nifty little device, with two temperature settings capable of emitting an airflow temperature of 65 degrees, a removable concentrator nozzle, and a protective travel case. It’s not reinventing the wheel which makes the price a little hard to stomach, but for those who don’t mind paying a little extra for a brand they trust, this comes recommended.

Key Specs - Temperature settings: 2; Power: 1,200W; Dual voltage: Yes; Accessories: Concentrator nozzle; Case included: Yes; Weight: 422g