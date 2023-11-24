Best Black Friday Amazon deals LIVE 2023: Latest savings on tech, home and more
Don’t miss a thing with our live coverage of the best Amazon deals this Black Friday
If you’re after up-to-date coverage of the best Amazon Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place. The big day is finally here, and there are plenty of discounts out there on a range of products, from smartphones and TVs to air fryers, vacuum cleaners and games consoles.
Finding the best savings during peak deals periods such as Prime Day and Black Friday can be an overwhelming task. That’s why we’ve been working hard to highlight some of the best on offer via roundups and live blogs.
With that said, read on for our Black Friday Amazon deals live blog, which we’ll be updating regularly throughout the day to bring you the best savings in the retail giant’s Black Friday sale.
Best Black Friday deals: At a glance
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (now £35, was £60)
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (now £240, was £400)
- Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum cleaner (now £180, was £280)
- 10.9in iPad (2022) (now £437, avg £485)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (now £199, avg £259)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (now £55, avg £93)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE
24 Nov | 14:20
Get the huge Jumbo Toblerone for £55
A force to be reckoned with, the Jumbo Toblerone weighs a whopping 4.5kg and will normally cost you £69 on Amazon. In the retailer’s Black Friday sale, though, you can get this behemoth for £55.
24 Nov | 13:38
Amazon’s Ring Indoor Camera is just £30 this Black Friday
Knocking £12 off the average price, Amazon has discounted its Ring plug-in indoor security camera for Black Friday. Now just £30 for one, or £55 for two, you can take steps to secure your home for less.
24 Nov | 12:36
This compact coffee capsule machine is less than £50
If you’re after a compact capsule machine that can still make a great espresso, the Lavazza Jolie is a fantastic option. And now you can get it for just £47 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale (down from the average price of £68). Alternatively, the Jolie with milk frother is currently £84 (avg £120).
24 Nov | 12:10
Nab the M1 MacBook Air for just £799
Though it’s been superseded by the M2 MacBook, 2020’s M1 MacBook Air is still a great laptop. And now you can get it for even less in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, down from an average price of £861 to £799 – almost its lowest-ever price.
23 Nov | 11:04
Save almost £100 on the OnePlus Nord 2
Okay, so we’ve seen the OnePlus Nord 2 cheaper than this, but this is still a great Black Friday deal on a five star Best Buy smartphone. You can currently get the OnePlus Nord 2 for £270, down from an average of £365.
24 Nov | 10:44
Our favourite deals £50 and under
Looking for a great value Christmas gift for a loved one or fancy treating yourself without breaking the bank? These deals £50 and under are our favourites at Amazon.
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K (now £35, avg £60)
- Shark handheld vacuum cleaner (now £50, avg £70)
- Barista and Co french press cafetiere (now £19, avg £25)
- Ring indoor security camera (now £30, avg £42)
- Beach barbie lowest-ever price (now £11, avg £15)
- Google Chromecast 4K (now £40, avg £60)
- Nutribullet 600 series (now £50, was £66)
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds (now £45, avg £55)
- Echo Pop smart speaker (now £18, avg £34)
24 Nov | 10:24
Vax Spot Wash now £44 cheaper
This heavy-duty carpet cleaner is ideal for those annoying, hard to clean stains such as red wine and pasta sauce. You can now pick it up for just £89, down from its Amazon average price of £113 and knocking another tenner off its already discounted price of £99.
23 Nov | 09:56
You still have time to grab a Nintendo Switch OLED for cheaper than ever
In case you needed a reminder, we came across this fab Nintendo Switch OLED deal yesterday, and it’s still available. Down from a £299 average, you can currently get the Switch OLED for £280: the cheapest it’s ever been.
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer now £43 cheaper
The excellent Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer is now just £219, down from its average price of £262. This latest version gives you all the great benefits of the Foodi Dual Zone but comes with a removable inner divider, transforming it from a two drawer fryer into a single mega drawer one.
24 Nov | 09:25
Shark’s Flexstyle 5-in-1 is now even CHEAPER
The Shark FlexStyle is a versatile hair styling tool and is one of the closest things to Dyson’s Airwrap that you’ll find on the market. We previously pointed out that it had been discounted from an average price of £290 to £225, but now it’s been discounted further to just £216 when you click add voucher on the page.
24 Nov | 09:01
This PS5 controller is now cheaper than EVER
Managed to get yourself a discounted PS5 this Black Friday? Now check this out. Normally around £57 on Amazon, the DualSense controller for PS5 (in ‘Midnight Black’) has been discounted to just £39: its lowest-ever price.
24 Nov | 08:53
Our Value Monitor of the Year is even CHEAPER
The liyama G-master G2470HSU-B1, a fantastic budget gaming monitor, is now cheaper than ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale – down from an average price of £135 to just £99.
24 Nov | 08:30
Save on a range of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks
There are heaps of Amazon devices discounted for Black Friday, including a bunch of the retailer’s Fire TV Sticks:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (now £25, avg £35)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (now £35, avg £45)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (now £45, avg £70)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (avg £28, now £22)