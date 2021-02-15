Best rotary washing line 2022: The top clothes dryers from just £25

Let’s face it, nobody likes hanging their washing out. But while tumble dryers are great at what they do, they can be costly to buy and run, and aren't always the right fit for everyone’s home or budget. By comparison, the best rotary washing lines let you dry more clothes in a way that's both environmentally friendly and easy on your wallet.

Whether you're in the market for an affordable rotary washing line to use both indoors and out, or you’re searching for the ultimate rotary washing line on the market, here are the best options to consider right now.

The best rotary washing lines: At a glance

How to choose the best rotary washing line for you

The two most important features to look for in a rotary washing line are its total hanging length and how tall it is. Your preference will depend entirely on the size of the space you intend to use it in and how much washing you do. For larger families, a taller airer with longer lines will be preferable to something more compact.

How many arms should a rotary washing line have?

Three-armed rotary washing lines tend to have longer washing lines than their four-armed counterparts, which makes them ideal for hanging larger items such as duvets and tablecloths without needing to fold them over several times. Four-armed rotary washing lines can still handle heavy loads, although you may need to fold your sheets over once or twice before they’ll fit.

What features should I look for?

Many rotary dryers come packaged with weather-resistant covers and ground spikes, making installation and maintenance quick and effortless. Some rotary washing lines can be completely folded away to be stored indoors, while others can be retracted like umbrellas and covered until they’re needed. Adjustable height is also something to consider, depending on how tall the person using the rotary line will be.

How much weight can a rotary washing line hold?

The average rotary washing line can hold between 10 and 17kg of washing, depending on how well everything is distributed across the arms of the airer, with each individual line able to withstand around 2kg worth of washing. This is more than the majority of home tumble dryers can accommodate, with most offering a capacity of 6 to 10kg.

How much should I spend?

Rotary airers are a more affordable alternative to using a tumble dryer or washer/dryer combo, though the price tends to vary greatly depending on size and features. A basic rotary airer can cost anywhere from £20 to £40, with the largest and most feature-rich airers running anywhere from £50 to £100.

The best rotary washing lines to buy

1. Brabantia Lift-O-Matic: The best all-round rotary washing line

The newest innovation from Brabantia isn’t cheap, but it’s packed with so many features that it’s a shoo-in for the title of best overall airer. For a start, the Lift-O-Matic’s height can be adjusted from 129cm to 187cm, so it’s easy to use irrespective of how tall you are.

It’s also fully collapsible and its arms – rather than the entire pole – rotate, making it more stable than many of its rivals. At 50m in length, it can also accommodate a considerable amount of wet washing, making it a good choice for large families.

Another standout feature is the holes engineered into each arm, which provide a reliable method for hanging more delicate items from coat hangers. Meanwhile, it’s both quick and easy to assemble thanks to its lifting mechanism, which Brabantia describes as an “umbrella system” because of its similarity to the way an umbrella canopy opens.

The line comes bundled in with a weatherproof cover, ground spike and pegs, meaning that it’s ready to go straight out of the box with no additional equipment needed.

Key specs – Length: 50m; Number of arms: 4; Material: Metal; Installation: Grass

2. JVL Compact Clothes Airer: The best budget rotary washing line

If you’re searching for a high-quality rotary washing line that won’t break the bank, look no further than this compact option from JVL. For a wallet-friendly price, it does the same job as the pricier options on our list, with few drawbacks. With 30m of line for drying and a sturdy design, the only major concession is that it’s not fully made from steel, with some of it made from plastic.

However, its three arms are rugged enough to take a substantial load, making them ideal for heavier clothing and bedding items such as duvet covers and sheets. This JVL airer comes with a plastic ground spike ready for use. For the money, it does everything you’ll need from an outdoor rotary washing line.

Key specs – Length: 30m; Number of arms: 3 Material: Plastic/metal; Installation: Grass

3. Minky Freestanding Airer: The best rotary washing line for indoor use

When the weather’s cold or wet, an indoor drying solution is every bit as important as its outdoor counterpart. If you don’t get on well with traditional, tiered indoor racks, or you simply want one airer line that can do it all, this affordably priced freestanding rotary model from Minky is a great choice.

With a convenient sliding mechanism, it’s easy to assemble and fold away for storing out of plain sight. What’s more, thanks to its sturdy tripod base and pegs, it’s perfectly well suited to outdoor use when the bad weather clears up.

It’s far from the largest in terms of height and total hanging length, measuring 15m over three arms, but for small families or those looking for a rotary washing line to take on a camping trip, it’s a great option.

Key specs – Length: 15m; Number of arms: 3 Material: Plastic/metal

4. Vileda 40m Rotary Outdoor Washing Line: The best adjustable rotary washing line

This height-adjustable rotary washing line is a solid choice for those looking for something easy to use at an affordable price. Its twist and lock lifting mechanism works similarly to an umbrella, lifting from the middle to the top of the steel pole, where the arms extend out with minimal hassle.

Offering 40m in washing line length, the Vileda can hold three full wash loads worth of clothing. It also comes with a ground socket for simple installation into grass or other soft ground.

Key specs – Length: 40m; Number of arms: 3; Material: Metal; Installation: Grass

5. Leifheit Linomatic 400 Easy Dryer: The best high-end rotary washing line

If you have deep pockets in those trousers that need drying, the Leifheit Linomatic 400 offers a truly premium user experience. Featuring automatic retraction, and what Leifheit calls an “easy-lift” system, this rotary airer has enough space for four wash loads. It all works via a pull-cord, which makes the Linomatic spring up for use in a couple of seconds. The attachment socket that’s provided with this washing line can be sealed directly into wet concrete, allowing for more stability than if it were simply placed in soft ground or grass.

Key specs – Length: 40m; Number of arms: 4; Material: Metal; Installation: Concrete/grass

