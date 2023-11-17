Black Friday Dyson deals: LIVE deals on powerful Dyson vacuum cleaners
Read on to find top Black Friday Dyson deals on the best vacuum cleaners we've tested, including savings of up to £150
If the typical price of a Dyson vacuum cleaner makes you wince, you’ll be glad to know there are heaps of great Black Friday Dyson deals available. Black Friday might be a whole week away but the best deals have already arrived on the shelves.
With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know which deals are the best. That’s why we’ve sorted through all the deals to serve up the best savings on our favourite tried and tested Dyson vacuum cleaners.
Listed below, you’ll find our favourites so far but if nothing takes your fancy right now, check back later because we’ll be updating this page with live deals all day. For more savings across home and tech check out our dedicated Black Friday deals hub.
Black Friday Dyson deals: LIVE
17 Nov | 16:10
This refurbished Dyson V8 is still RIDICULOUSLY cheap | £150
If you didn’t see the post earlier, Ebay is still offering a certified refurbished Dyson V8 for just £150 down from £330 in the Black Friday sale. That’s an unbelievably cheap price, just be sure to use the code DYSONBF40 before you check out.
17 Nov | 15:35
This top-end Dyson is SUBSTANTIALLY cheaper | Now £750
Looking for the ultimate Dyson vacuum cleaner? Check out the Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute, now available at an exclusive Pre-Black Friday rate of £750. It’s still a hefty price but marked down by £100 from its initial retail price of £850. This cordless vacuum ensures powerful suction, providing near-perfect cleaning outcomes.
17 Nov | 14:40
Get a BARGAIN Dyson for your mini-me | Now £17
Does your little one like to copy everything you do? Why not get them a matching Dyson vacuum cleaner to the one below so you can hoover around the house together. In Amazon’s current sale, you can buy one for just £17 down from £25. Before you ask – yes, there is a small amount of suction so your child really will be vacuuming even if they think they’re playing pretend.
17 Nov | 13:45
Save £100 on Dyson Ball Animal corded vacuum cleaner | Now £230
Get superior cleaning without battery worries thanks to the Dyson Ball Animal UP34 Origin, currently available at an exclusive Pre-Black Friday price of £230. Formerly priced at £330, this upright vacuum boasts significant power, capacity, and numerous accessories.
17 Nov | 12:33
The Dyson V15 Detect is HEAVILY reduced | Now £550
Searching for an intelligent Dyson vacuum cleaner? The Dyson V15 Detect™ Absolute is an excellent choice. It’s now offered at an exclusive Pre-Black Friday offer of £550, reduced from £700. This cordless vacuum exhibits effective anti-tangle heads and a remarkable balance between power and battery endurance
17 Nov | 11:40
Move over Omni Glide, here’s a BETTER cheap Dyson deal | Now £150
Looking for a steal on Dyson this Black Friday? You’re in for a treat as Ebay is offering a certified refurbished Dyson V8 for only £150, reduced from £330 in the Black Friday sale. Just remember to apply the code DYSONBF40 at checkout.
17 Nov | 10:45
Generous savings on this mid-range Dyson | Now £350
The Dyson V11 stands out as another exceptional cordless vacuum cleaner, currently available for £350 during the Black Friday sale, down from its former price of £430. This vacuum showcases a high torque head designed to agitate dust and dirt efficiently. It outperforms its predecessor with an extended battery life in boost mode and incorporates a convenient LCD display.
17 Nov | 10:10
This is the CHEAPEST Dyson deal so far | Now £200
Kicking off our live blog for today we have the Dyson Omni Glide, which has been recognised as our favoured vacuum cleaner for hard floors. Currently offered at an outstanding Black Friday price of £200, previously £300, this lightweight vacuum cleaner ensures exceptional manoeuvrability, making it an absolute steal