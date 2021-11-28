This Pixel 6 Pro Black Friday deal is actually quite good

There has been no shortage of Google Pixel 6 Pro deals this Black Friday, but this is by far the best yet.

Right now, at Mobiles.co.uk, you can get the Pixel 6 Pro on Vodafone for £35 per month with a £55 upfront cost. For that, you get the handset, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 200GB of monthly 5G data for a total of £895 over two years. Given the SIM-free price of the handset is £849, that’s a pretty phenomenal offer.

Alternatively, if you have the cash in hand and your own SIM-only deal lined up, you might want to buy from Currys, where you can get a free Google Nest Hub and £100 off for signing up with an easily disposable one-month contract. A higher up-front cost, but potentially less in the fullness of time, if you have a very good SIM-only deal to hand.

Either way, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a hell of a handset that is extremely deserving of the five-star rating we gave it in our review earlier this month. It combines impressive performance, a streamlined Android 12 experience (that’ll be first in line for Android 13 next year) and a phenomenal camera. It is, without doubt, Google’s best phone yet.

It builds on the basic Pixel 6 with a higher-refresh-rate screen, larger battery, more RAM and a much better camera thanks to the addition of a 4x telephoto lens. Even at its full price of £849, it’s highly competitive against other flagships – when you factor in the masses of data this contract offers for not much more, it’s something of a no-brainer.

