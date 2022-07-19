NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: Which personal-sized blender is better?

Whether it’s used for prepping healthy drinks, soups, sauces or just tasty fruit smoothies, a blender is increasingly becoming a must-have appliance in kitchens across the UK. However, with a wide array of models out there, as well as endless attachments and add-ons, it can be hard to know which blender is right for you. To make things a little simpler, we’ve compared some top-of-the-line blenders from two reliable kitchen appliances brands: NutriBullet and Ninja.

Here, we mainly focus on personal-sized blenders, namely the NutriBullet 600 ad 900 Series and the Nutri Ninja 700W Slim and Nutri Ninja 900W. We’ll compare these blenders in a number of key areas including capacity, attachments, features, blending power and value for money. For more information and options, you can also check out our full best blender round-up, as well as our best NutriBullet page.

NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: Capacity and size

Both the NutriBullet 600 and 900 series come with two cups. In the box with the 600 series you’ll find a 680ml tall cup and a 511ml short cup, while the 900 comes with the 680ml tall cup as well as a very roomy 909ml oversized cup, which should allow you to easily make smoothies for two, or simply whizz up a big batch and save some for later.

Both our Nutri Ninjas also come with two cups, though they’re a little smaller in comparison. The Nutri Ninja 700W Slim comes with two 470ml cups, while the Nutri Ninja 900W is packaged with a 500ml and a 650ml cup.

While the NutriBullets have larger capacities, they also take up more counter space, with the 600 series measuring 33 x 17 x 30cm (HWD) and the 900 series measuring 34 x 14 x 17cm (HWD), respectively. The Nutri Ninjas are a little more compact, with the 700W Slim coming in at 30 x 10 x 10cm (HWD) and the 900W at a very tidy 20 x 15 x 14cm (HWD)

Winner: NutriBullet

While size isn’t everything and bigger isn’t always better, we’re still going to have to give this one to NutriBullet, if only by a hair. The larger cup sizes are a bonus, allowing you to blend large quantities quickly, and with minimal clean-up. However, if counter and cupboard space are at a premium in your kitchen, the Nutri Ninjas can still blend a respectable serving, while being more compact overall.

NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: Attachments and features

After capacity and size, the next thing to examine is what’s in the box and what tricks each blender has up its sleeve.



The NutriBullet 600 (pictured above) Series has one speed setting and comes with a motorised base, a removable extractor blade, two cups, an attachable jug handle, and a lid, all of which are dishwasher-safe. The NutriBullet 900 series also has one speed setting and comes with the same accessories as the 600 series, plus a flip-top lid that allows you to use your blender cup as a drinking vessel.

Meanwhile, the Nutri Ninja 700W (pictured above) Slim comes with a powered base, two cups, an extractor blade and two “sip-n-seal” spout lids. The 900W model comes with the same, though its cup size is larger. Similarly to the NutriBullet, Nutri Ninjas have just the one speed setting.

Winner: Draw

As both the NutriBullet and Nutri Ninja have the same speed settings and similar accessories, it really comes down to personal preference here. Beyond that, both blender ranges focus on simplicity, usability and minimising clutter, leaving them roughly on par when it comes to attachments and features.

NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: Power

Size, capacity, features, attachments, never mind all that – how powerful are these blenders?



The NutriBullet 600 series operates off a 600W motor, with a stated blade rotation speed of 20,000 RPM. The 900 series (pictured above), as you might’ve guessed, has a 900W motor, with its RPM going as high as 25,000. In testing, the NutriBullet 600 series aced standard blends like fruit and berries and performed admirably on tougher veg and nuts and seeds, as long as there was sufficient liquid involved. Blitzing ice did prove a little troublesome for the 600 series, as it tended to slow down when dealing with more than a few cubes. If ice and similarly tough jobs are part of your master blending strategy, the more powerful 900 series will be what you’re after, as it’s able to take on these tasks reliably.



The Nutri Ninja’s wattages, as stated in their names, are 700W and 900W (pictured above), with their stated RPMs coming in at 18,000 and 20,000 respectively. While these stats are either on par with, or a little below, the NutriBullets, user feedback suggests that both the Nutri Ninjas can blend ice and nuts, although 700W model reportedly gets very loud and shuddery when it comes to these tougher tasks.

Winner: Nutri Ninja

The 900w models on either side of the aisle should provide reliably strong blending power for whatever you’re making. However, with Nutri Ninja’s 700W Slim model offering more power and consistency in a compact package when compared to the NutriBullet 600, we’re going to have to give this one to Nutri Ninja.

NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: Price

At most retailers, the NutriBullet 600 series and 900 series cost around £60 and £90 respectively. Over at Ninja, you can snag the Nutri Ninja 900W for a very nifty £50, and the 700W Slim for a respectable £60.

Winner: Nutri Ninja

Numbers have an inherent, implacable neutrality – that is to say, they don’t lie. While the NutriBullets have plenty to offer, the Nutri Ninjas are also impressive and a decent chunk of change cheaper to boot, therefore, they take the win for this category.

NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: High-power models

While the blenders we’ve been comparing do pack a punch, there are more powerful options models available. NutriBullet offers high-powered options in the form of the NutriBullet 1000 series, NutriBullet 1200 series and the super-powerful NutriBullet Rx, which operates off a 1700W motor. These will set you back £100+ but this extra cost comes with increased motor power and premium features such as additional speed settings and a wider range of accessories.

The two models we’ve looked at so far are the most powerful units in the Nutri Ninja range. So if you’re looking for something with a beefier motor you’ll need to consider the Ninja Blender with Auto-IQ, which has a 1000W motor or Ninja’s multi-functional appliances, such as the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1, which has a 1200W motor. Similarly to the NutriBullets, these models also come with premium features such as automated blending settings, with the Foodi 3-in-1 also offering food processor-style functions such as chopping and pureeing.

Winner: NutriBullet

While both companies have excellent blenders in the 1000W+ range, NutriBullet takes the gold here, offering a more diverse range of high-powered blenders, as well as a decent amount of choice and simplicity in said models. However, if a wide breadth of functions and smart settings are important to you, Ninja’s models do bring plenty to the table.

NutriBullet vs. Nutri Ninja: Verdict

If you’ve been keeping tabs so far, you’ll know the score is two rounds apiece with one draw, bringing things to an overall draw. And, sorry to disappoint fans on either side who were out for blood, that’s where we’ll be leaving things.

Both NutriBullet and Nutri Ninja excel in different areas. They function very well as blenders, with the choice coming down to NutriBullets larger cups and powerful range of higher-end models, versus the Nutri Ninja's compact size and more budget-friendly prices. We’ve laid it out as best we can – from here, the choice is up to you.

