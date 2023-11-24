This NutriBullet Black Friday deal is INCREDIBLE

During product testing, the NutriBullet 600 showcased its prowess in effortlessly processing a range of ingredients. It efficiently handles seeds, nuts and even fibrous vegetables such as celery, as long as there is sufficient liquid present. Notably, when the largest cup is filled to its capacity, it consistently yields a silky-smooth blend within a mere 30 to 40 seconds.

However, during our NutriBullet 600 testing, we found that, while robust, it does encounter some limitations when dealing with a significant quantity of ice cubes. For users who frequently need to crush ice, considering a more potent model within the NutriBullet range might be advisable.