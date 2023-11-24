This NutriBullet Black Friday deal is INCREDIBLE
The NutriBullet 600 Series, our favourite budget smoothie maker, is even cheaper at £50 in this Black Friday deal
It’s Black Friday deals season, and a stonking deal has emerged on Amazon for the NutriBullet 600 Series. It’s now just £50, marking a decent reduction from its usual £66. This blender, crowned as Expert Reviews’ favourite basic NutriBullet for smoothies, is celebrated for its blend of efficiency, convenience and compact design.
The NutriBullet 600 Series is popular for a reason, catering ideally to one or two-person households. Its design includes both classic and short cup attachments, accompanied by a keep-fresh lid, which is especially useful for storing smoothies in the refrigerator. This feature is a boon for those who prefer preparing their nutritious drinks ahead of time. The dual functionality of the cups, serving both as blending containers and drinking vessels, is a thoughtful touch and reduces the hassle of clean-up and storage.
During product testing, the NutriBullet 600 showcased its prowess in effortlessly processing a range of ingredients. It efficiently handles seeds, nuts and even fibrous vegetables such as celery, as long as there is sufficient liquid present. Notably, when the largest cup is filled to its capacity, it consistently yields a silky-smooth blend within a mere 30 to 40 seconds.
However, during our NutriBullet 600 testing, we found that, while robust, it does encounter some limitations when dealing with a significant quantity of ice cubes. For users who frequently need to crush ice, considering a more potent model within the NutriBullet range might be advisable.
For the everyday user, the NutriBullet 600 Series stands out as an exemplary choice. Its compact size, combined with its powerful blending performance, makes it an invaluable addition to any kitchen, particularly for those who enjoy daily smoothies or blended beverages. The current Black Friday deal, reducing its price to a mere £50, represents an unmissable bargain.