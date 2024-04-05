Ultimate Ears Epicboom review: Durable and powerful but lacks refinement

Low-end reproduction is particularly powerful, so those who enjoy music carried by a big, booming bassline will be most appreciative of the Epicboom’s endeavours. Even they might find it a little overzealous at times, however.

Outdoors, the Epicboom projects sound equally effectively. The mid- and high-frequency transducers face out from the left and right sides of the speaker, creating a broad soundstage. The increased output of 1dBc in Outdoor Boost mode may not seem like much, but it was noticeable; it meant I wasn’t left wanting for impact in open environments such as the local park and my parents’ garden.

Sound was consistent as I moved the speaker from one room to another and inside and outside, perhaps due to UE’s “Adaptive EQ”, although I can’t say I noticed a huge difference when I switched the feature off.

While I wasn’t able to test it as I don’t own another compatible UE speaker, support for the brand’s PartyUp feature will be very welcome for those seeking to create an even bigger audio experience. This feature allows you to group up to 50 UE speakers using the UE Boom app and have them play simultaneously. Wonderboom speakers aren’t supported, nor are Blast and Megablast models, but the rest of the range is fair game.