The AirPods 4 fall to their lowest-ever price in this Prime Day deal

Fans of open-fit wireless earbuds rejoice; this AirPods 4 Prime Day deal means you can get Apple’s best-in-class option for a best-ever price.

There are discounts to both variants of the AirPods 4, one of which offers active noise cancellation. It was that model that my colleague Jon Bray gave a five-star rating to, and it’s that model I’d recommend picking up this Prime Day.

The AirPods 4 ANC typically cost £179 and have averaged just a few pounds less than that since their release last September. That illustrates that this is a product that doesn’t see frequent discounts, and that discounts are relatively minor when they do happen.

Here, however, they’ve had £30 knocked off their RRP, meaning they can be snaffled for just £149. Price was one of Jon’s few issues with the product; this discount makes them an even more appealing purchase. You don’t have too long to get them at this price, though. Amazon Prime Day concludes at 11.59pm tonight (11 July), at which point I’d expect them to return to £179.

It’s also important to note that Prime membership is required to take advantage of the deal. If you’re not already a member, a subscription will cost you £9/mth or £95 annually. Alternatively, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’ve not been a member within the past 12 months.

Here are a few reasons why the AirPods 4 ANC are worth splashing out on:

They’re supremely comfortable. The open-ear fit means your ear canals never feel clogged or blocked, the buds don’t induce earache when used for long periods, and they remain secure in your ears no matter what you’re up to.

Their noise-cancelling capabilities are surprisingly effective. Despite the open-ear design allowing a certain amount of external sound in, the AirPods 4 block out distraction handily when ANC is engaged. This is rare for buds of this type.

They sound good, too. Bass is notably better on the AirPods 4 than it was on the third-gen iteration, and the Spatial Audio mode adds a convincing sense of three-dimensionality when watching or listening to Dolby Atmos content.

They play extremely nicely with other Apple products. iPhone owners will get the most out of them thanks to support for options like hands-free Siri and gesture controls.

It would be remiss of me not to mention their disappointing battery life of just four hours with ANC engaged (or five hours without it). But the AirPods 4 charge quickly and support wireless charging, too, so their limited stamina shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

This offer is one of the most enticing on a pair of headphones I’ve seen during Prime Day, and well worth going for over the non-ANC version, which is available for £113. If you prefer silicone-tipped earbuds, however, I’d implore you to check out my colleague Will’s story covering a fantastic price on the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C.

For more great discounts on products across a wide range of categories, head to our Prime Day deals hub. With a little over 13 hours of the sale remaining, time is of the essence!