Sony WH-1000XM5 too pricey? This Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime Day deal is the one for you

It’s crazy to think that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are already two generations old. It feels like yesterday that I was reviewing them, and I still see loads of people wearing them around London. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, I expect to see a lot more of them in the coming weeks and months.

The over-ear WH-1000XM4 are currently listed for £168, which is just a couple of nuggets shy of their lowest-ever price. They’ve been fluctuating between £179 and £199 over the past few months, but this is the first time they’ve dipped under £170 since Black Friday 2024.

That positions what I once described as “the best wireless over-ear headphones on the market” very much in mid-range noise-cancelling headphones territory. No longer are they a wallet-busting purchase; you can pick up a pair for the same money as a ticket to England vs India at Lord’s.

And, unless you have to have the latest and greatest tech (in which case, you should buy the new Sony WH-1000XM6), they’ll serve you more than well enough for years to come.

Comfortable? Check. Engaging, dynamic audio regardless of which genres you listen to? Check. Effective active noise cancellation, smart features and plenty of customisability? Check, check, and once more, check.

At this price, you just can’t go wrong with the WH-1000XM4. Unless, that is, you spend a lot of time on calls and require a pair of headphones with a high-quality microphone. That, and a lack of water resistance, which is very rare on over-ear options, are their only blind spots.

If I were to hesitate slightly when recommending them, it would be because you can pick up their successors, the Sony WH-1000XM5, for an extra £50. I wrote an article explaining why I’m considering buying a pair myself yesterday, and there’s no doubt in my mind that they are superior headphones to the XM4.

But horses for courses; if you can’t stretch your budget to the £219 required to snap up the fifth-gen iteration, the fourth-generation model is undoubtedly worth picking up at this inviting Prime Day price.

