Best business broadband deals 2023: Get GIGANTIC savings this September
Looking for reliable, superfast internet for your work? Check out these business broadband deals from the top providers in the UK
The best business broadband deals offer professional-level reliability and customer service, without costing much more than your standard home broadband package. And there are some superb deals to be had from the UK’s biggest internet providers including Vodafone, BT and Sky.
Business broadband users aren’t all business owners. Millions of us are staffers and freelancers working from home, and our livelihoods depend on a decent connection but we can’t pay astronomical fees. Business broadband packages from even bargain-centric providers can cost north of £100/mth if you want 4G backup, 24/7 customer service and a static IP address included, so the prices below are incredibly good value.
How should you choose your ideal deal? Well, your needs as a business user aren’t quite the same as your needs as a home broadband user. Reliability should be your top priority rather than speed. An hour or two of unexpected daytime downtime could be costly in lost business or a missed deadline. Customer service is also vital: when you’re at work, you can’t afford to wait an hour in a call centre queue. The ability to reach someone 24/7, and have them understand your problem and deliver a solution pronto, is far more important than freebies.
Below, you’ll find our handy tool for finding the best business broadband deals in your neck of the woods, while the results of our annual Best Business Broadband Awards were clear: Vodafone scooped every single prize, while BT finished in a close second.
Other key considerations
Contract length
Some broadband contracts last for a year or even one month, but ISPs try to push new customers towards two or three-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service and rate, but you could be looking at a long wait if you want to jump ship. That said, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a stated minimum speed.
Total cost
All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you’ll pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.
Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you get in touch with them and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, it’s time to switch.
Speeds
ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others, but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.
To get a clearer view, we examine the results of our reader-voted Best Business Broadband Awards survey, which brings together customer surveys and user-recorded data such as average download and upload speeds and connection reliability. This allows us to see how the different providers stack up across the board.
Router
A final point of difference between providers is the quality of the router they provide. Some offer good-quality, high-speed hardware, while others provide more basic models. These will still do the trick, but you can expect better Wi-Fi speeds and more features if you use a third-party router instead.
