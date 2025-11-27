This is the best Black Friday broadband deal so far

Virgin Media ranks among our top three favourite broadband providers of 2025 - and right now, there's a Black Friday sale on

Virgin Media is currently offering three free months of broadband across its M250, M500 and Gig1 packages

Prices then start at just £25/mth, rising to £29 in April 2026 and £33 in April 2027

Virgin Media is one of our top three broadband providers for 2025, with high scores in our survey for speed and reliability

for 2025, with high scores in our survey for speed and reliability This combination makes Virgin Media the best place to pick up a broadband deal this Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to switch broadband provider. If you’re smart (and avoid 18-month contracts like the plague), you can kick off your contract in November and end it one or two years later at the same time, allowing you to hitch your wagon to an endless series of great Black Friday deals.

Like this one. Virgin Media is currently running the best Black Friday broadband deals event of the three providers we recommend in 2025, although our overall favourite Vodafone has yet to enter the fray: you can currently pick up one of Virgin’s most popular broadband-only packages and get the first three months of the contract for free.

To put it into real terms, that takes the total cost of the M250 package (assuming billing starts in November 2025) from £737 to £662 over two years. Virgin Media is already a surprisingly good-value service – but with this offer, it’s a genuine bargain.

Why choose Virgin Media this Black Friday?

Virgin Media is one of our top three broadband providers for 2025. It performed well in our annual survey, taking home first prize in the reliability category and impressing with high scores for speed. Some 79% of respondents were satisfied with their speeds, while 70% were satisfied with the reliability of the service.

Virgin owns its own fibre network (rather than relying on Openreach), with coverage at around 55% at the time of our latest review. It recently switched from 18-month contracts to 24-month contracts and dropped its prices so as to be more appealing to new customers.

What about TV? If you're interested in a broadband and TV bundle, you can also pick up the Entertainment Bundle (£37/mth, then £41 in April 2026 and £45 in April 2027) and the Sports Bundle (£57/mth, then £61 in April 2026 and £65 in April 2027) with three months free. Both come with 362Mbit/sec broadband plus over 200 channels and Netflix – the Sports Bundle also includes 9 Sky Sports channels.

Fundamentally, however, none of the other ISPs we recommend are offering such good value for money at this stage in the Black Friday proceedings, which is why we’ve crowned this the best Black Friday broadband deal so far.

Are there any drawbacks to Virgin Media?

As is often the way with larger ISPs, customer service is not one of Virgin Media’s strong suits. It ranked second-last in this category in our survey, with only 40% of customers satisfied with the way in which their complaints/questions had been handled. Only TalkTalk fared worse on this front.

