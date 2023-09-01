Plusnet broadband deals 2023: Bargains from the BEST provider in the UK
Plusnet broadband deals consist of big savings from the country's FINEST internet service provider. What's not to like?
Plusnet broadband deals are some of the best around for one good reason: the internet service provider (ISP) is consistently the best in the UK, according to our reviews and your feedback in the annual Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards. If you’re after the most reliable connection with the best customer service, it should be your top choice.
To help you find the Plusnet broadband deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve collected all of the best Plusnet deals in one place via a handy comparison tool. Simply type in your postcode to see the available plans in your area.
Why should you go for a Plusnet broadband deal?
So why opt for Plusnet? Well, we garlanded it with five stars out of five and a coveted Best Buy award in our most recent review, where we almost ran out of superlatives when describing its class-leading customer satisfaction, excellent range of plans and rock-solid reliability.
That was backed up by stellar feedback in our annual Best Broadband Awards: it topped four of the six categories, as well as picking up the overall crown for the second year running. Over 78% of respondents to our survey said they would recommend the ISP to their friends or family – a very impressive total.
In short, no one else, with the exception of Now Broadband if you’re on a tight budget, comes close to touching Plusnet at the moment.
How to choose the best broadband deal for you
Coverage
When it comes to getting the best broadband, location makes a big difference. The speed and reliability of both fibre and ADSL connections will depend on the quality of the line between you and the nearest streetside cabinet and the distance between your home and the local exchange. Faster full-fibre connections may or may not be available, depending on whether the necessary cabling has been installed in your area. This makes checking your coverage essential, but we’ve made the process as easy for you as possible: simply enter your postcode in the live widget above and you’ll see the available in your neck of the woods.
Contract length
Some broadband contracts still last 12 months, but ISPs are increasingly trying to push new customers towards 18-month or two-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service, but if you want to jump ship to a faster or cheaper provider, you could be looking at a long wait.
However, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a promised minimum speed and most providers will allow you to back out of your contract within the first month if you’re not getting what you pay for.
Lifetime costs
All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you will pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.
If you’re shopping around for a new ISP, review prices right up until the minute where you sign up. The market is fluid and deals frequently come along that can dramatically reduce the cost of certain contracts or see you get a higher speed for the same price as a lower-cost service.
Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you phone them up and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, find an alternative.
Speeds
ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.
This allows us to see how the different providers stack up across the board via our handy tool above. Just remember that the speed data from the Ofcom survey refers to the connection speed between the ISP and your router – if your laptop or smartphone is connected over Wi-Fi, that could slow things down.
Want to know more about we root out the best Plusnet broadband deals? At Expert Reviews, we thoroughly search through all available offers and use tried and tested methods to evaluate them. We’ve detailed our full deal-hunting process in a dedicated article, which you can read by following this link.