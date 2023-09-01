Sky broadband deals 2023: Scoop up SPECTACULAR savings this September
We've collected all of the best Sky broadband deals in one place to help you bag DAZZLING discounts and fantastic freebies
Sky broadband deals don’t come along as often as those from other big-name internet service providers (ISPs), but they’re normally well worth the wait. The company likes to slash healthy amounts from their monthly costs and even throw in extras to sweeten the offers.
To help you find the best Sky broadband deal for your needs, we’ve rounded up the finest offers in the time-saving comparison tool below, which automatically updates when new deals become available. All you need to do is enter your postcode into the box, select your home address, click the blue button and then peruse the plans in your area. You can then order them by price and speed. Simple.
Compare the best Sky broadband deals in your area – LIVE!
Why should you go for a Sky broadband deal?
In our most recent Sky review, we praised the company’s overall good performance, very low level of complaints to Ofcom and user-friendly range of plans. If you’re after a solid connection with responsive customer support if you have an issue, you can’t go wrong with a Sky broadband deal.
In fact, that was also the main negative we highlighted: Sky’s plans aren’t the most exciting around, with other service providers offering blistering download speeds for less monthly outlay. However, not everyone needs mountains of megabits and you’re often compromising on reliability or customer service if you go with a more attention-grabbing tariff from another company.
How to choose the best broadband deal for you
Coverage
When it comes to getting the best broadband, location makes a big difference. The speed and reliability of both fibre and ADSL connections will depend on the quality of the line between you and the nearest streetside cabinet and the distance between your home and the local exchange. Faster full-fibre connections may or may not be available, depending on whether the necessary cabling has been installed in your area. This makes checking your coverage essential, but we’ve made the process as easy for you as possible: simply enter your postcode in the live widget above and you’ll see the available in your neck of the woods.
Contract length
Some broadband contracts still last 12 months, but ISPs are increasingly trying to push new customers towards 18-month or two-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service, but if you want to jump ship to a faster or cheaper provider, you could be looking at a long wait.
However, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a promised minimum speed and most providers will allow you to back out of your contract within the first month if you’re not getting what you pay for.
Lifetime costs
All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you will pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.
If you’re shopping around for a new ISP, review prices right up until the minute where you sign up. The market is fluid and deals frequently come along that can dramatically reduce the cost of certain contracts or see you get a higher speed for the same price as a lower-cost service.
Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you phone them up and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, find an alternative.
Speeds
ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.
This allows us to see how the different providers stack up across the board via our handy tool above. Just remember that the speed data from the Ofcom survey refers to the connection speed between the ISP and your router – if your laptop or smartphone is connected over Wi-Fi, that could slow things down.
So how do we locate the best Sky broadband deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.