How to access and change your router settings

Important security settings

There are many different settings on a router, and most of these will never be touched by typical users, but there are a few security settings we recommend nearly everyone change:

Default Passwords: Whether it’s the default Wi-Fi password or the password that lets you access router settings, we strongly suggest you change these as soon as you’ve set up your router.

Wi-Fi Encryption Level: Unless you have older devices that don’t support it on your network, it’s a good idea to set your Wi-Fi security level as high as possible. This will help reduce the chances that someone within range of your network can crack your Wi-Fi password using brute force.

Disable WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup): This is related to that little button on some routers labelled “WPS”. This allows anyone with physical access to the router to connect to the Wi-Fi without a password.

(Optional) Disable UPnP (Universal Plug and Play): UPnP is a handy feature that reduces the amount of manual configuration you have to do to get the best out of your devices or to get certain internet services to work correctly. However, it’s also a feature that represents a security risk as some malware can exploit it.

Disable Remote Management: This allows someone to access and configure the router from outside the local network. Unless you need this feature, it’s best to disable it.

Parental Controls: Even if you don’t have children, you may want to restrict certain websites or types of content – or set time periods when they may be accessed.

Quality of Service (QoS): If you want to prioritise certain types of activities, such as video streaming or want to give certain devices priority for bandwidth, you can adjust that here.

This isn’t an exhaustive list, but we think almost everyone should tweak these settings on their routers to get a better and more secure internet experience.

Guest networks

Many modern routers give you the option of setting up a “guest” network, which is a second Wi-Fi network that only gives those connected to it access to the internet and nothing else. This means whoever is on the guest network can’t, for example, access your computer’s hard drive and go rummaging through it or access your NAS.

DNS and VPN settings

All routers let you configure your DNS servers manually or automatically. DNS or Domain Name System servers are like the internet equivalent of a phone book. It takes a website URL (like www.expertreviews.co.uk) and looks up the IP address that points to the server that hosts the content.

If left to automatic, your router will request DNS server addresses from your Internet Service Provider, which usually hosts its own. However, if you manually put in the addresses of servers of your choice, you can enjoy various benefits (like better speed and network reliability) depending on what that specific server offers. If you don’t know which to pick, we’ve chosen the best DNS servers in the UK to make it easy for you.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are also immensely popular these days and some (but not most) routers let you configure the VPN connection on the router itself. This is useful because any device connected to that router will be covered by the VPN. We have an excellent router VPN set-up guide that will get you sorted in no time if you have the right router. If you don’t know which VPN to choose, these are the best VPNs out there right now.

