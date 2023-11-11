Sky deals: This Black Friday TV and broadband bundle is SENSATIONAL value
This Sky Black Friday deal bundles Sky Stream with Superfast broadband, Sky TV and Netflix for just £36/mth
Black Friday deals are synonymous with substantial savings, and this year is no exception, especially for those seeking a comprehensive home entertainment and connectivity solution. Sky is offering a remarkable deal on its Sky Stream bundle, which includes Sky TV, Netflix, and Superfast Broadband, all for just £36/mth on an 18-month contract, with zero upfront costs. This bundle is not only financially attractive but also comes with the rubber stamp of a five-out-of-five rating from us and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
The Sky Stream device has been designed with ease of use in mind, functioning entirely over Wi-Fi and supporting up to Wi-Fi 6 over dual-band connections. This eliminates the need for a dish and allows for a straightforward setup process – simply connect to Wi-Fi, enter your Sky credentials and enjoy. The Sky Stream’s innovative approach to streaming is exemplified by its Playlist feature, which uses cloud DVR to save programmes for later viewing, even making live shows that have just finished instantly available.
Although the Sky Stream may not offer as extensive a channel lineup as the Sky Q, it still boasts a significant range of content. With over 150 channels, including all major UK terrestrial TV channels and streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+, viewers will find no shortage of entertainment options. Moreover, the image quality is exceptional, with 4K channels and apps delivering crisp and detailed visuals, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.
Our Sky Stream review highlighted the energy efficiency of the box: in an era where electricity costs are soaring, the Stream Box’s low power consumption is a noteworthy benefit, using a mere 1W in standby and 3W while streaming in 4K. This is significantly lower than the 9W to 22W consumption of Sky Q, making the Sky Stream an environmentally and economically friendly choice. Additionally, for those with multi-room setups, Sky Stream is a preferable option, with each box operating independently and capable of full 4K playback.
The Black Friday deal for the Sky Stream bundle epitomises Sky’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. It provides an excellent chance to dive into a rich world of content at a head-turning price.