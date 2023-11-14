Sky Stream deals: This Black Friday bundle is SUPERB
This Sky Stream deal for Black Friday is outrageously good, carving £7 off the monthly price
There’s been an avalanche of early Black Friday deals this week, but this Sky Stream offer has managed to stand out by bringing Sky TV and Netflix into homes for just £19/mth on an 18-month contract. That’s a head-turning discount from the usual £26/mth, making it an ultra-competitive price for a package that’s reshaping the TV experience for users across the UK.
Sky Stream is a compact streaming TV box that’s a lot less intrusive than the larger Sky Q unit. Despite its size, it doesn’t compromise on image quality, providing an excellent viewing experience. Its user interface has garnered particular praise for being both friendly and slick, enhancing the overall user experience.
The service is perfect for those who like the sound of multiroom Sky TV, but don’t want to upgrade to Sky Glass and would rather use the TVs they already have. It’s a cost-effective alternative for enjoying a range of entertainment without additional hardware investments.
We’re certainly fans of both the value and performance of Sky Stream, awarding it a perfect five-star rating and a coveted Recommended award in our original Sky Stream review. This endorsement highlights the service’s excellence and its standing as a top choice for consumers.
For those seeking a high-quality, user-friendly and affordable streaming solution, the Sky Stream deal for Black Friday is an opportunity not to be missed. However, as with all of the most bonkers Black Friday deals, time is of the essence so interested buyers should consider acting swiftly to secure this impressive offer.