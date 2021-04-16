Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook (11in) review: Now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook review: What you need to know

Just like its predecessors, the IdeaPad 3 is very much an entry-level Chromebook – in fact, it’s one of the cheapest available in the UK. It’s a strictly frills-free device: it has a conventional clamshell design, an 11.6-inch screen and a Celeron processor, so nothing unexpected in the slightest.

And while it hasn’t got much in the way of processing power or storage – you get a tiny 32GB eMMC flash drive – these things matter less on a low-cost Chromebook, which is designed primarily to run a browser and lightweight, web-based apps. Here, you could argue that what matters more is Chrome OS’s minuscule start-up times, hassle-free upgrades, baked-in security and overall ease of use.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook review: Price and competition

So, is the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 11 the Chrome OS bargain of the century or a cut-price duffer we should warn you of? Inevitably, the truth lies somewhere in-between. This might be a super-cheap Chromebook, but you don’t have to spend a whole lot more to find some competition.

If you can find an extra £20 in the kitty, then the Asus Chromebook C223 (£200) will give you a slightly more elegant thin-and-light design and a decent HD screen – although it doesn’t have a vast amount of processing power at its disposal.

If that doesn’t quite hit the spot, then HP, Dell and Acer also have some strong contenders for around £200 to £230. Suffice to say, if you’re tempted by the Lenovo, you really need to shop around first.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook review: Design

In terms of the physical design, Lenovo has made the best of a limited budget. The all-plastic construction feels cheap, but there’s a nice two-tone textured effect on the lid, which itself isn’t as weak and flexible as on some budget Chromebooks. Bar the massive bezel below the screen, it’s not a bad-looking device.

Connectivity isn’t a problem, either, with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.1 Type-C. Sure, you’re not getting the absolute fastest ports, but do you really need them on a budget Chromebook? It’s much the same with the wireless connectivity, and you can’t really moan about 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO at this price.