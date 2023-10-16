Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) review: The new king of premium Chromebooks

Alas, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is no more. While there are still devices in the channel, Acer has declined to upgrade its Chromebook classic from its 11th generation Intel version, switching focus instead to a 14in convertible, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. With it, gone is the old model’s gorgeous 13.5in, 3:2 QHD screen, replaced by a slightly larger 14in, 16:10 Full HD affair. In this key respect, the Spin 714 is inferior to its predecessor.

In every other respect, though, this is one of the best Chromebooks around right now, particularly if you’re looking for something thin, light, versatile and speedy. While you might miss the outgoing Chromebook Spin 713, it would be a shame to miss all of the good stuff the Spin 714 has to offer.