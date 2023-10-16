Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip review: Too good to leave to the gamers

It’s a little late to the party, but the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is another Chromebook designed to work as an alternative to a Windows gaming laptop, providing the appropriate screen, speakers, connectivity and styling but relying on cloud streaming services such as GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming instead of onboard muscle.

The best of these Chromebooks, particularly the Acer Chromebook 516GE have been great, not just because of their gaming credentials, though, but because they’ve been brilliant Chromebooks, regardless.

If the machines we’ve seen so far have had a downside, however, it’s that their big screens and heavier than usual weights have hampered their portability and all-round usability. They make great desktop replacements but you probably wouldn’t want to carry one around all day long.