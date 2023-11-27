Black Friday deals: Get a five-star Asus laptop BARGAIN this Cyber Monday
The award-winning Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is even cheaper at Very with this code
In the spirit of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Very is offering an extraordinary deal on the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, a device that has earned five stars and a Best Buy award in our original review. By using the code VKEZW, shoppers can enjoy an additional £100 discount on the already reduced price, making this high-calibre Chromebook available for just a mere £399.
Designed as a versatile alternative to Windows gaming laptops, the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip excels in both gaming and general computing tasks. It’s equipped with a 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 touchscreen with a 144Hz max refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This combination delivers robust performance for a variety of applications.
The Chromebook’s design features an aluminium chassis with a matte white finish, providing a luxurious feel. It’s a bit heavier and larger than some 14in models but boasts durability, being certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards. The versatile hinge supports various modes, including tablet and tent, enhancing its utility.
The keyboard and trackpad are thoughtfully designed, with an RGB backlit keyboard and a spacious, responsive touchpad. An included stylus further enhances its functionality, especially for creative tasks or note-taking.
In terms of display and sound, the Chromebook shines with its high-quality Full HD+ screen, offering superb clarity, contrast, and colour performance. While the sound quality is good for casual gaming and media consumption, a headset is recommended for a more immersive experience.
The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip stands out as an excellent choice, acclaimed for its performance, versatility, and design. This Cyber Monday deal at Very, marked down to just £399, makes it the perfect option for those seeking a premium Chromebook for work, study, or play at just a fraction of the cost.