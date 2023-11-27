Black Friday deals: Get a five-star Asus laptop BARGAIN this Cyber Monday

The Chromebook’s design features an aluminium chassis with a matte white finish, providing a luxurious feel. It’s a bit heavier and larger than some 14in models but boasts durability, being certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards. The versatile hinge supports various modes, including tablet and tent, enhancing its utility​​.

The keyboard and trackpad are thoughtfully designed, with an RGB backlit keyboard and a spacious, responsive touchpad. An included stylus further enhances its functionality, especially for creative tasks or note-taking​​.

In terms of display and sound, the Chromebook shines with its high-quality Full HD+ screen, offering superb clarity, contrast, and colour performance. While the sound quality is good for casual gaming and media consumption, a headset is recommended for a more immersive experience​​.