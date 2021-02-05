Best mop 2021: Banish bacteria and say goodbye to stubborn stains for under £50

Mopping up is a tedious, largely thankless task that, nevertheless, has to be done. But does it have to be tedious? Does damp squeegee on a stick domesticity have to be dreary or could it actually – given the right tools – be transformed into a world of mop-pushing pleasure?

Well, no, obviously; scrubbing at stains or slopping up dropped dinners from the floor is never going to rate highly on anyone’s favourite hobbies list, but you can at least alleviate some of the misery involved by selecting a mop/mop-bucket combo that utilises intelligent design and even cutting-edge cleaning tech to make the ordeal more acceptable.

To that end, we have selected the best mops, each with their own unique selling points and running the price gamut from entry-level excellence to top-end elbow-grease-enhancing perfection. So, if you’re in the market for a mop, don’t make your decision before you’ve seen what we have to say.

How to choose the best mop for you

Sadly, even here in the 21st century, there will always be those who will happily insist to you that all mops are the same. These people are misguided, for there is as much variety in mop type as there are, say, Liqourice Allsorts. There are flat mops, sponge mops, dust mops, string mops, strip mops, steam mops, spin mops, microfibre mops, static mops and, of course, disposable mops. But with a mop for every feasible spillage scenario, which is right for you?

How much cleaning do you need to do?

If you’re the kind of person who cleans up after yourself as you go, doesn’t have pets and isn’t prone to epic bouts of clumsiness, then you’re most like to belong in what we call the ‘mop lite’ category. As such, you should be heading down the route of an inexpensive but dependable flat or round head mop and bucket set that can sit in a convenient cupboard until called upon to mop up a rare mess or simply help out in the weekly/monthly/annual spruce.

On the other hand, if you and the army of domesticated animals you live with are forever knocking food and drink over and/or traipsing mud in the house, the only logical answer is a quick and efficient microfibre spin mop that grabs hold of every last iota of floor-hugging ick prior to depositing it in a bucket that ensures it stays there.

What features should I look for?

It may sound obvious, but the first thing you want to check for is sturdiness – mops can take quite a bashing, so a solid handle and a hard wearing neck joint are essential requirements, particularly so if the head pivots or spins. Also worth considering, if your mop of choice comes with a bucket, what is the capacity of that bucket? Does the bucket have coasters? If not, will you be able to lift it when full? Or, if your bucket concerns run deeper, should you be considering a mop with a built-in spray bottle instead?

The best mops to buy in 2021

1. Vileda UltraMax Flat Mop and Bucket Set: The best mop for regular use

It’s all in the name really, isn’t it? Yes, the Vileda UltraMax – for when ‘ultra’ alone isn’t enough to describe just how good a mop this is. A combined wring bucket and mop solution that’s ready to decimate the dirt straight out of the box, the UltraMax features a cunning 2in1 pad that comes bristling with Vileda microfibre tech.

Getting to grips with grime without breaking a sweat, those microfibres blast away hardwood and ceramic tile floor-based bacteria using just water alone, while the sensitive nature of the pad makes this the ideal option for dealing with delicate surfaces, such as parquet – should you be so flash.

Boasting a low-profile, 180-degree swivel head to help getting under and around unmovable obstacles, unless you’re tackling really dirty floors, the Vileda UltraMax is all the mop you’ll ever need.

Key features - Brand: Vileda; Colour: Red; Weight: 1.5kg; Dimensions: 40 x 28.5 x 28.3cm (LWH); Mop type: Flat head

2. House by John Lewis Flat Head Mop: The best mop for the budget buyer

Despite its deceptively low price, this wet or dry workhorse is sturdy enough to let you mop until you drop…or until everything is clean, whichever comes first.

Not lacking in the talent stakes either, the House works equally well on wooden, laminate or tiled floors, whipping away your floor-bound filth with ease thanks to its microfibre cloth pad, while the adaptable swivel-system of its ergonomic flat head means it slips into all those awkward nooks and crannies with the greatest of ease.

As adept at dusting more delicate surfaces as it is dismissing serious stains out of heavily soiled spaces, the Home’s microfibre cloth is machine washable, giving roughly 100 clean starts before it needs replacing. For £16, that’s a lot of clean for your green.

Key features - Brand: House by John Lewis; Dimensions: 108 x 15cm (L x W); Mop type: Flat head; Washing instructions: Mop head machine washable

3. Leifheit Clean Twist Disc Mop Ergo Set: The best mop for a quick, confident clean

Addressing the expensive elephant in the room head on, yes, the best part of 50 quid might seem a bit steep for a regular, non-steaming mop, but the price tag here reflects the myriad nifty features this mop comes packing.

A microfibre model with special built-in handle spinning trickery, once inserted into the wringing chamber of the accompanying bucket, a press of the handle sends the head of the Twist Disc into a spin, removing water and dirt while also taking all effort off your hands.

For quick-cleanse convenience, that automatic spin manoeuvre can also be applied to get the (machine washable) mop head to exactly the saturation point required for the job at hand; too wet? Give it another spin.

Ideal for the taller domestic technician, too, the Twist Disc’s handle can extend to a lofty 130cm, while the 360-degree handle joint makes it a joy to use.

Key features - Brand: Leifheit; Dimensions: Bucket H26 x W46 x D26cm, handle extendable to 130cm; Mop type: Spin mop; Washing instructions: Mop head machine washable

4. MR.SIGA Professional Microfibre Mop: The best mop for scrubbing to a shine

Dust – the eternal enemy of the obsessive compulsive. It gets everywhere, is never gone for long, and can inflame all kinds of allergies. Which is where the MR.SIGA comes into its own.

A microfibre mop with a double-sided cloth, flexible 360 degree swivel head, and a telescopic handle, domestic drudgery becomes an exercise in precision cleaning whether up high in cobweb-covered corners or down low amongst the unidentified filth on the floor.

Perfect for hardwood, laminate and tiled floors, the reversible cloth features a dust and dirt destroying microfibre sponge on one side and a polishing cloth on the other to really buff your floor the kind of flawless finish you can see your face in.

Add to that the inclusion of three reusable microfibre replacement heads, plus a handy Dirt Removal Scrubber designed to loosen the most tenacious of tarnishes, and the MR.SIGA brings mastery to your mopping.

Key features - Brand: MR. SIGA; Mop type: Flat head; Handle: Stainless steel; Dimensions: L151 x W13; Weight: 1.28-kilograms; Washing instructions: Mop head machine washable

5. Spontex Aqua Revolution System Mop & Bucket: The best mop for maximum cleanliness

When you absolutely, positively got to kill every trace of bacteria on the floor, accept no substitutes, the Aqua Revolution from Spontex is your weapon of choice.

A spin mop and bucket system that separates clean and dirty water into isolated bucket compartments using an ingenious in-built pump mechanism, the mop head only comes into contact with clean water when you rinse it. As such, you can rest assured that you’re not going to be slopping dirt back down and that the Spontex’s smartly designed microfibre head is hard at work banishing bacteria from your floor.

Thanks to its round, foldable flat head and the ultra-efficient texture of the cloth, it’ll dig out the dirt no matter how ingrained, while the long 1.4m handle and compact 3.5l bucket make it a pleasure to use.

Key features - Brand: Spontex; Mop type: Flat head; Replacement heads available: Yes; Dimensions: Bucket L35 x W34.5 x H26.6cm; Dimensions: Handle 1.4m; Washing instructions: Mop head machine washable

6. OXO Good Grips Microfibre Spray Mop: The best mop for ease of use

It’s a little-known fact that the OXO brand was created when the founder noticed his wife’s arthritis made it difficult for her to grip everyday utensils. So, what you can take from that is that this Spray Mop has been designed with the ultimate gripping comfort and convenience in mind.

With no bucket required, just fill the attached spray bottle with cleaning fluid and let the large microfibre pad do its business. Come to a tough stain? No problem – squeeze the perfectly positioned trigger and dispense detergent! Stubborn stain proving overly persistent? Step on the mop’s pedal, unleash the Slide-Out-Scrubber and banish that blemish without even having to bend down.

The large, easy pivoting head makes light work of whipping away all manner of dirt and dust, and the machine cleanable pad means you can just wash it and go time and again.

Key features - Brand: OXO Good Grips; Dimensions: L138 x W31cm; Mop type: Spray Mop; Washing instructions: Mop head machine washable