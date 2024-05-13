Dyson’s WashG1 new cleaning machine aims to power-mop your hard floors

Dyson’s first dedicated wet cleaner is suitable for all hard floor types and promises edge-to-edge cleaning

Dyson has today unveiled the brand new Dyson WashG1, its first dedicated wet hard floor cleaner – a machine designed, not for extracting dust and dirt from your carpets, but for power-mopping your tiled, wood and vinyl floors.

In true Dyson fashion, the WashG1 comes with a wave of premium features. As well as being cordless, it includes three “hydration” modes for use across a variety of hard floor types, a boost mode for particularly stubborn dirt, three additional sensitivity settings within those modes and a self-cleaning purge mode for a hands-off internal clean.

It uses two individually motor-powered, microfibre rollers, which span almost the whole width of the cleaning head and these counter-rotate to agitate stains and debris in both directions.

Water is pulled through each roller in 26 different spots, to ensure maximum coverage across the length of the rollers. Each roller also has a secondary inner brush to help separate out hard dirt like such as grit and small stones from dirty water for easier disposal, while rigid extraction plates remove dirty water and reduce excess water from the floor.

Unlike the Dyson V15 Detect Submarine wet and dry vacuum, which requires you to fill a small water tank inside its cleaning head, the WashG1 has two much larger water chambers mounted above the floor head, on the machine’s main upright: one 1l reservoir for clean water and a 0.8l for the dirty stuff. Hard debris is syphoned off into a separate tray for easy disposal at the end of a clean.

Dyson claims the 1l water tank provides enough water to cover 290m2 on the washG1’s lowest hydration setting, a whopping 180m2 difference compared to the Dyson Submarine, although using its boost mode will deplete the water significantly faster. Either way, you’ll get up to 35 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, while a full battery recharge takes four hours. Its internal deep-cleaning cycle takes 2mins 27secs, and works by flooding each microfiber roller using the boost setting, while flushing through the entire system.

The Dyson WashG1 is due to go on sale later this year on the Dyson UK website, but if you want one you’ll have to get saving as the price is a rather steep £600.