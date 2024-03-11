Vax SpotWash Home Duo review: Effortlessly lifts stains out of carpet and removes the dirty water too

The regular funnels could just be used for sucking liquid from the floor. However, there’s also a space under each for a detachable brush, which can be used when sucking isn’t going to be enough.

The larger funnel is 175mm wide and comes with two brushes, one with regular stiff bristles for carpet, rugs and upholstery, and a second with rubbery prongs intended for cleaning hard floors. The smaller 100mm option only has a regular scrubbing brush.

The third device is described as a crevice tool, with a long thin brush on one side and the suction funnel on the other. It can be used to brush into corners, then collect the water up again afterwards.

While having two funnels might sound useful enough, for cleaning different-sized stains, Vax has coloured the larger one white and the smaller one blue. It refers to the blue one as the “Messy” tool, and suggests you keep it for particularly unsavoury stains that might contaminate future cleans, such as pet mess.