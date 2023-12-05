Don’t miss this FABULOUS Christmas coffee machine deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop

The Vertuo Pop’s design is a smaller, more compact version of the Next model, measuring 13.6 x 42.6 x 25cm and weighing just 3.5 kg. Despite its reduced size, the build quality remains solid. It also comes in a range of fresh new colours, meaning there’s something to suit any kitchen aesthetic​​.

There are some design limitations to consider, though. The compact size means a reduced water tank capacity (600ml) and a maximum capsule bin capacity of eight pods, necessitating more frequent emptying than larger models. What’s more, the machine’s design limits the use of larger mugs, which could be a drawback for those who prefer larger coffee servings​​​​.

Still, we praised the machine for its simplicity, with a single button controlling brewing, cleaning and descaling. It automatically reads the barcode on each capsule to pour the perfect-sized coffee based on the chosen blend, making operation easy even for those new to pod coffee machines​​.

Overall, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop stands out as a tiny, stylish capsule machine that delivers great-tasting coffee. Its compact design, ease of use, and flexibility in coffee sizes make it a strong contender, especially at the discounted price of £59 ahead of Christmas. While it may have some design and operational limitations, these are relatively minor compared to the overall value and performance it offers.