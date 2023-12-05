Don’t miss this FABULOUS Christmas coffee machine deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop
This Christmas, Amazon has a perfect deal for coffee fans: the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine for just £59, a significant drop from its average price of £80. The Vertuo Pop earned four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, highlighting its quality and value.
This compact machine is more flexible than most pod machines in its category, offering the ability to brew four coffee sizes ranging from espresso to mug size (230ml). This versatility makes it an attractive choice for those who appreciate a bit of variety in their coffee routine.
The Vertuo Pop’s design is a smaller, more compact version of the Next model, measuring 13.6 x 42.6 x 25cm and weighing just 3.5 kg. Despite its reduced size, the build quality remains solid. It also comes in a range of fresh new colours, meaning there’s something to suit any kitchen aesthetic.
There are some design limitations to consider, though. The compact size means a reduced water tank capacity (600ml) and a maximum capsule bin capacity of eight pods, necessitating more frequent emptying than larger models. What’s more, the machine’s design limits the use of larger mugs, which could be a drawback for those who prefer larger coffee servings.
Still, we praised the machine for its simplicity, with a single button controlling brewing, cleaning and descaling. It automatically reads the barcode on each capsule to pour the perfect-sized coffee based on the chosen blend, making operation easy even for those new to pod coffee machines.
Overall, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop stands out as a tiny, stylish capsule machine that delivers great-tasting coffee. Its compact design, ease of use, and flexibility in coffee sizes make it a strong contender, especially at the discounted price of £59 ahead of Christmas. While it may have some design and operational limitations, these are relatively minor compared to the overall value and performance it offers.