Nespresso’s Vertuo Next coffee pod machine is a bargain in the Amazon spring sale
A versatile coffee pod machine that’s able to make drinks of all sizes, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is currently over £50 cheaper on Amazon
The Nespresso Vertuo Next is our favourite coffee pod machine from the popular capsule coffee brand, owing to its stylish design, great performance in testing and the wide range of drinks it can produce.
On average, the Vertuo Next will set you back £128 on Amazon, but the retailer’s spring sale has seen this figure plunge to a much more attractive £75. Just be aware, the Amazon spring sale will end on Monday 25 March and there are a limited number of Vertuo Next units available to snag at this sale price, so be sure to get yours before this deal disappears.
Did the Nespresso Vertuo Next get a good review?
- In our full Nespresso Vertuo Next review, we awarded the coffee pod machine a solid four stars out of five.
- The Vertuo Next also picked up our Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Nespresso Vertuo Next?
- The first thing to notice about the Nespresso Vertuo Next is its eye-catching design. In testing, our reviewer found that it looked elegant and stylish on their countertop, while also feeling sturdier and better-built than the previous Vertuo Plus model.
- The Nespresso Vertuo Next is also easy to operate. Simply pop in a pod, after which the machine will read its barcode and automatically select the correct size and begin making your coffee. Once it’s done, the used pod is bounced into the appliance’s pod storage bin, which can hold up to ten large used capsules.
- While the Nespresso Vertuo Next is limited to using the brand’s range of Vertuo pods, these unique pods add a lot of welcome versatility. The Vertuo pods allow you to make coffee in five sizes, or lengths: Espresso (40ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Mug (230ml) and Alto (414ml). As well as different sizes, the pods also come in different flavours, blends and single-origin varieties.
- The last, and most important, positive to note about the Vertuo Next is that it makes great-tasting coffee. Throughout testing, our reviewer found the Vertuo Next and its pods produced coffee that was strong-tasting, deliciously drinkable and enjoyably varied.
Are there any disadvantages to the Nespresso Vertuo Next?
- Our reviewer found the coffee machine’s worktop footprint to be on the larger side at 14 x 38 x 32cm (WDH). If you’re looking for the same great performance in a smaller package, the dinkier Nespresso Vertuo Pop is an option worth considering.
- Another slight disappointment was the lack of a built-in milk frother, for turning those long coffees into lattés and cappuccinos. A way to get around this problem is to plump for the Nespresso Vertuo Next + Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frother bundle, which is also currently on sale, down from an average of £181 to just £109.
How has the Nespresso Vertuo Next’s price changed over time?
- We first reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next at its launch price of £149.
- Over time, it has averaged a total of £128, owing to different sales and reduction. Its biggest ever price drop saw it come down to £69 in the January sales of this year.
Where can I find more pod coffee machine deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve been testing and reviewing products for decades. We’ve also been covering deals events for several years. Using our longstanding expertise, we’ve become dab hands at finding genuinely great price reductions on products that are actually worth buying in the first place. Read this dedicated article to find out our full deals-hunting methodology.