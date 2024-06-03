What are the impacts of caffeine on sleep?

Caffeine has many specific impacts on both the quality and duration of sleep. Researchers have identified effects including:

Delayed onset of sleep

Increased metabolic rate during sleep

Higher incidence of nocturnal awakenings

Reduced total nightly sleep duration

Increased light (stage 1) sleep

REM sleep induced earlier in the night

Reduced deep, slow-wave sleep

Altered perception of sleep quality

For many people, the most noticeable effect is difficulty in getting to sleep.

There are multiple chemicals in the brain that help us fall asleep. One crucial molecule called adenosine builds up while we’re awake and gradually makes us sleepier. As some sleep experts would say, it causes ‘sleep pressure’.

“High concentrations of adenosine simultaneously turn down the ‘volume’ of wake-promoting regions in the brain and turn up the dial on sleep-inducing regions,” writes Matthew Walker in his book, Why We Sleep.

“When adenosine concentrations peak, an irresistible urge for slumber takes hold. It happens to most people after 12 to 16 hours of being awake.”

One of the reasons caffeine is great at helping us stay awake is that it blocks adenosine receptors in the brain, so the molecule doesn’t take effect in the usual way. Basically, caffeine stops adenosine from shutting down our brains at bedtime.

After the effects of caffeine have worn off, we can suddenly feel very tired – or to put it another way, we ‘crash’. Adenosine keeps building up in the brain while caffeine blocks our adenosine receptors, so we receive a bumper dose of the neurotransmitter when the caffeine wears off.

The release of adrenaline is another key sleep-preventing consequence of consuming caffeine. This hormone can increase our heart rate, breathing rate and level of alertness – all of which work against us when we try to sleep.

Does caffeine make you sleepy?

Many of us drink coffee or other caffeinated drinks when we’re feeling sleepy to begin with. It takes about 30 minutes for the stimulant effects of caffeine to fully develop (some effects are felt after as little as five minutes for some). So it’s possible that, in some cases, we mistake our pre-existing sleepiness for a caffeine-induced effect.

Another reason why some people may feel sleepy after consuming caffeine is the development of caffeine tolerance. Studies have shown that heavy, long-term caffeine consumption may encourage upregulation of adenosine receptors in the brain. With this in mind, people who drink very large quantities of coffee or energy drinks may find themselves consuming greater quantities of caffeine in order to keep experiencing the same effects.

There is some anecdotal evidence that suggests caffeine causes people with ADHD to feel sleepy, possibly due to the release of dopamine. However, there’s not much research to support this theory.

Can caffeine cause insomnia?

Insomnia is medically defined as the condition of not being able to sleep normally at least three times per week, for a period of three months or longer – even if a person gives themselves the right opportunity to sleep.