Amazon Prime Day: Banish irritating hair with this SUPERB Philips deal
If you’re very quick, you can pick up a fantastic discount on the five-star Philips Lumea IPL Prestige this Amazon Prime Day
It’s Amazon Prime Day! Prices are getting trimmed from top to bottom, and now you too can get in on the act with the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, which has tumbled to an unbeatable price of £340. This limited-time offer is exclusively on Amazon until Wednesday 11 October, providing you with the perfect opportunity to upgrade your beauty routine.
The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, at just £340, is a significant discount from its average price of £392. This unbeatable price is the lowest it has been since December last year, making it the ideal time to invest in long-term hair removal.
Boasting a perfect five-star rating and earning a prestigious Best Buy award in our original review, this IPL device has received high acclaim. Its outstanding performance and value for money make it a top choice for at-home hair removal.
The Lumea IPL Prestige features comfortable curved windows that adapt to the contours of your body, ensuring a painless and efficient hair removal process. Say goodbye to uncomfortable and time-consuming hair removal methods.
With its fast flash rate and Sense IQ technology, this IPL device delivers swift and precise treatments, making it suitable for use on large areas. Sense IQ adjusts the light intensity based on your skin tone, ensuring safety and effectiveness.
The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige also offers app connectivity, allowing you to track your treatments and receive personalised guidance. The app enhances your user experience, making it easy to stay on top of your hair removal routine.
Overall, the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, exclusively available during Amazon Prime Day for £340, is a great buy. At this deal price, it’s only around £50 more expensive than the markedly inferior, and far slower Lumea IPL Advanced model (read our full review here). Delivering a great all round performance, it provides a comprehensive solution for at-home hair removal.