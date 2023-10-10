Amazon Prime Day: Banish irritating hair with this SUPERB Philips deal

It’s Amazon Prime Day! Prices are getting trimmed from top to bottom, and now you too can get in on the act with the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, which has tumbled to an unbeatable price of £340. This limited-time offer is exclusively on Amazon until Wednesday 11 October, providing you with the perfect opportunity to upgrade your beauty routine.

The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, at just £340, is a significant discount from its average price of £392. This unbeatable price is the lowest it has been since December last year, making it the ideal time to invest in long-term hair removal.

View deal at Amazon

Boasting a perfect five-star rating and earning a prestigious Best Buy award in our original review, this IPL device has received high acclaim. Its outstanding performance and value for money make it a top choice for at-home hair removal.

The Lumea IPL Prestige features comfortable curved windows that adapt to the contours of your body, ensuring a painless and efficient hair removal process. Say goodbye to uncomfortable and time-consuming hair removal methods.