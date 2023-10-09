Enjoy GIANT savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here once again and, if you’re in the market for a smartphone upgrade, you won’t want to miss this unbeatable offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Until Wednesday 11 October, you can snag this cutting-edge device for just £1,199, saving a whopping £200 (14%). Wow.

You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to this bonkers bargain, but you can sign up for the tech giant’s generous free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gained an impressive rating of four stars out of five in our original review, along with an Expert Reviews Recommended Award, primarily for its massive performance boost. This is a smartphone that delivers class-leading speed and responsiveness, whether you’re multitasking, gaming or streaming your favourite series.

You can also bid farewell to constant charging woes, thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s monstrous battery life. This device comes equipped with a high-capacity battery that can easily keep up with your busy day.