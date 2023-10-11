Amazon Prime Day soundbar deal: The Samsung Q990C is cheaper than EVER
This class-leading Samsung soundbar is (relatively) cheap in the Amazon Prime Day sales
Prime Day has delivered us an exceptional Samsung soundbar deal. The Samsung Q990C is currently sitting at £929 at Amazon, down from an average of £1,043 and a previous price of £1,599. Those are eye-watering prices to be sure, but this is a high-end soundbar and subwoofer combo, and so to find it for under £1,000 is a real treat.
In our full Samsung Q990C review, we praised the soundbar’s immersive soundstage, powerful bass and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support. It picked up five stars and a Recommended award as a result – nearly the highest honour we can bestow.
Let’s dwell on that immersive soundstage for a moment. Whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie, gaming or enjoying your favourite music, this soundbar transports you right into the heart of the action. You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the movie scene or arena.
But it’s not just about sound immersion; it’s also about the depth, power and control it offers. The Samsung Q990C delivers deep, powerful bass that resonates through your room, adding intensity and realism to your audio experience. Say goodbye to the flat, lifeless sound of standard TV speakers.
The Samsung Q990C Soundbar also comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. These cutting-edge audio technologies elevate your audio experience to new heights. Sound moves all around you, creating a three-dimensional audio environment that is simply breathtaking. Every detail is crystal clear, every sound effect is rendered with precision.
The Samsung Q990C on Amazon Prime Day is an unbeatable deal – it’s a soundbar that will transform your home into a cinematic and audio paradise. But remember, this deal is only available until midnight tomorrow, so get in quick. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage of this deal – you can do that via the link below.