Amazon Prime Day soundbar deal: The Samsung Q990C is cheaper than EVER

Prime Day has delivered us an exceptional Samsung soundbar deal. The Samsung Q990C is currently sitting at £929 at Amazon, down from an average of £1,043 and a previous price of £1,599. Those are eye-watering prices to be sure, but this is a high-end soundbar and subwoofer combo, and so to find it for under £1,000 is a real treat.

In our full Samsung Q990C review, we praised the soundbar’s immersive soundstage, powerful bass and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support. It picked up five stars and a Recommended award as a result – nearly the highest honour we can bestow.

View deal at Amazon

Let’s dwell on that immersive soundstage for a moment. Whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie, gaming or enjoying your favourite music, this soundbar transports you right into the heart of the action. You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the movie scene or arena.

But it’s not just about sound immersion; it’s also about the depth, power and control it offers. The Samsung Q990C delivers deep, powerful bass that resonates through your room, adding intensity and realism to your audio experience. Say goodbye to the flat, lifeless sound of standard TV speakers.