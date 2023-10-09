Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Prime Day
  • The Amazon Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is OUTRAGEOUS

The Amazon Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is OUTRAGEOUS

Deals

The Samsung Z Flip 4 is a unique, premium foldable phone that is absurdly cheap this Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has stolen the limelight this year, but this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Galaxy Z Flip4 is guaranteed to turn heads. Until midnight on 11 October, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available via Amazon for just £659. That’s a bonafide steal when you consider that its average price has been stubbornly high at £1,028 – so you’re saving a whopping 36%!

Just be aware that the deal expires at midnight on October 11. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the phenomenal Samsung Z Flip 4 offer, but you can sign up for a free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s folding design brings plenty to the party. Unfold the phone, and you reveal its 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED display, which is incredibly vibrant, and has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset keeps performance feeling sprightly and the 8GB of RAM partners with 256GB of storage for this particular model.

See related
When is Prime Day 2023? HUGE discounts for October's Prime Big Deal Days
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: It’s Flip to be square

The camera setup is a winner too, including a 12MP main camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide lens, ensuring excellent photo quality. Nighttime photography is particularly impressive, outperforming even more expensive smartphones.

In all the ways that matter, it competes favourably with other flagship non-folding smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, both of which start at a similar price point. But that unique flip design means that this is one of the most pocketable 6.7in smartphones that money can buy, folding rapidly from a standard-sized handset to a pocketable square.

View deal at Amazon

Now at a remarkably low price point, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an excellent choice for those looking to experience the future of smartphones. Just make sure you grab this deal before it’s too late: this deal – and all of our favourite Amazon Prime Day deals – will disappear when it strikes midnight on October 11.

Read more

Deals | Prime Day