The Amazon Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is OUTRAGEOUS

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has stolen the limelight this year, but this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Galaxy Z Flip4 is guaranteed to turn heads. Until midnight on 11 October, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available via Amazon for just £659. That’s a bonafide steal when you consider that its average price has been stubbornly high at £1,028 – so you’re saving a whopping 36%!

Just be aware that the deal expires at midnight on October 11. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the phenomenal Samsung Z Flip 4 offer, but you can sign up for a free trial here.