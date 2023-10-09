The Amazon Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is OUTRAGEOUS
The Samsung Z Flip 4 is a unique, premium foldable phone that is absurdly cheap this Amazon Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has stolen the limelight this year, but this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Galaxy Z Flip4 is guaranteed to turn heads. Until midnight on 11 October, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available via Amazon for just £659. That’s a bonafide steal when you consider that its average price has been stubbornly high at £1,028 – so you’re saving a whopping 36%!
Just be aware that the deal expires at midnight on October 11. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the phenomenal Samsung Z Flip 4 offer, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s folding design brings plenty to the party. Unfold the phone, and you reveal its 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED display, which is incredibly vibrant, and has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset keeps performance feeling sprightly and the 8GB of RAM partners with 256GB of storage for this particular model.
The camera setup is a winner too, including a 12MP main camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide lens, ensuring excellent photo quality. Nighttime photography is particularly impressive, outperforming even more expensive smartphones.
In all the ways that matter, it competes favourably with other flagship non-folding smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, both of which start at a similar price point. But that unique flip design means that this is one of the most pocketable 6.7in smartphones that money can buy, folding rapidly from a standard-sized handset to a pocketable square.
Now at a remarkably low price point, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an excellent choice for those looking to experience the future of smartphones. Just make sure you grab this deal before it’s too late: this deal – and all of our favourite Amazon Prime Day deals – will disappear when it strikes midnight on October 11.