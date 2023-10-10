This is the BEST iPhone deal so far this Amazon Prime Day
This Amazon Prime Day, you can grab the previous-generation iPhone 13 for only £599
We’ve been swimming in Android smartphone deals this Amazon Prime Day, but decent iPhone offers have been a lot thinner on the ground… until now. Until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) at a discounted price of £599, a superb saving £100. Phew!
You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of any of this month’s Prime Day deals, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
With a solid four-star rating in our original, in-depth iPhone 13 review, the phone’s performance, design and features made it one of the most highly regarded smartphones in the market when it was first released – and it remains an excellent option today.
The iPhone 13 (128GB) offers more baseline storage than its predecessors, ensuring you have plenty of room for all your photos, videos, apps and files. Meanwhile, sensor-shift stabilisation means the iPhone 13 delivers stunning, shake-free photos and videos – even in challenging conditions.
Elsewhere, the iPhone 13 boasts a bright and vibrant display, enhancing your viewing experience, whether you’re watching movies, playing games or simply doomscrolling through the news.
The Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity to own the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) at an unbeatable price of £599. With its stellar review from our phone experts, ample storage, advanced camera technology and brilliant display, this smartphone is a must-have for Apple enthusiasts who don’t want to break the bank on the latest iPhone iteration.