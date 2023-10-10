This is the BEST iPhone deal so far this Amazon Prime Day

We’ve been swimming in Android smartphone deals this Amazon Prime Day, but decent iPhone offers have been a lot thinner on the ground… until now. Until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) at a discounted price of £599, a superb saving £100. Phew!

You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of any of this month’s Prime Day deals, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

With a solid four-star rating in our original, in-depth iPhone 13 review, the phone’s performance, design and features made it one of the most highly regarded smartphones in the market when it was first released – and it remains an excellent option today.