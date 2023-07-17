Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) review: A Black Friday deal on this top value Windows tablet

If you were to configure the Microsoft device with the same RAM and storage as the XPS you’d have to choose the Core i7 model as the Core i5 model isn’t available with larger drives than 256GB, and this pushes the price up to a stonking £2,059 before any discounts are applied.

Clearly, if you’re looking to save money, the Dell is the way to go, but before you jump, how about other pretenders to the detachable 2-in-1 crown? Well, the obvious alternative is the 12.9in M2 Apple iPad Pro. It’s a more powerful machine but, again, far more expensive than the XPS, with keyboard and tablet bundles starting at £1,628, and that’s for a tablet with a quarter the storage.

Asus, however, looks the pick of the bunch at the moment, with the base model of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301ZE-LD220W) available for a mere £1,399 at the time of writing. This comes with a more powerful Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. Its display is only 1080p but it does run at a smooth 120Hz.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review (2022): Design and key features

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is very much distinct from the Surface Pro 9 when it comes to design and aesthetics. Flat edges all around and a light blue colour help it stand out visually and it’s super slim, too, measuring a mere 7.4mm from the front glass to its slab-flat, matte-finish rear.

There’s no dust or water resistance, not that you’d expect it from a productivity laptop, but build quality is second to none. Give it a twist and there’s barely any give at all, while a covering of Gorilla Glass Victus on the front should keep scuffs and scratches at bay and make it easy to keep the display clear of greasy fingerprints.