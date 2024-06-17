Aeno DB1S review: A smart sonic toothbrush with extra customisation

Aeno DB1S review: What do you get for the money?

The DB1S certainly can’t be accused of feeling like a bargain-basement option. It’s a robust brush measuring 24cm long, with the shaft tapering upwards from a thick octagonal base, which makes it easy to grip.

It comes with three DuPont heads, each with its own icon so you can identify which is yours if you share your toothbrush. Also in the box is a small USB-C wireless charging cradle and the USB cable to connect it to a USB-A charger (not provided).

The DB1S works with Aeno’s smartphone app which, oddly enough, is the same smartphone app used to control the brand’s existing range of smart appliances. It’s a little weird using the same app when brushing your teeth that you already use to control your smart electric heater, but it works well enough for all that.

Aeno DB1S review: What’s it like to use?

The DB1S keeps things fairly simple. There’s a single button on the front which turns the brush on and switches between its five modes – Soft, Clean, Massage, White and Smart. Small LED indicators below each keep you informed of your current mode. The vibrations in the Clean, White and Smart modes can be quite intense, but the handle is easy to grip and the plastics used have a slightly matte finish. Overall, the DB1S handles very well.