How often should you change your toothbrush?

Whether you use an electric toothbrush or a manual one, experts recommend changing the toothbrush (or brush head) regularly to maintain the best oral hygiene – every three months if possible. But why is this so important?

We spoke to Dr Alexandra Day, cosmetic dentist at Chelsea & Fulham Dentist, who explained the ins and outs of toothbrush hygiene, and what happens if you don’t change yours regularly.

Why is it important to change your toothbrush regularly?

The best electric toothbrushes are effective because their sturdy bristles are able to successfully sweep food debris and plaque from the surface of your teeth. When used twice a day, every day, your toothbrush bristles will inevitably begin to weaken and splay out.

As a result, the brush is less able to remove food particles and plaque, which, in turn, can cause germs and bacteria to multiply. The bristles can wear down and become uneven, scraping at the gum tissue and potentially inviting more problems, like tooth decay and inflamed gums (gingivitis). Moreover, your toothbrush can harbour bacteria – particularly if it’s not stored properly after use.

It’s also important to remember that while the NHS suggests replacing your toothbrush every 2-3 months, it still depends mostly on your brushing technique: using too much pressure while brushing can cause your toothbrush to wear out more quickly than normal.

READ NEXT: Best Oral-B toothbrushes

How do you know when to change a toothbrush?

If you’re unsure about when exactly to toss out your toothbrush or replace the head on an electric one, watch out for these visual clues:

Splaying bristles – When the bristles have begun to lose their stiffness and are looking suspiciously bendy, it’s nearly time for a new brush.

Indicator bristles – Some brushes have coloured indicator bristles that fade in accordance with the brush’s expiration.

Indicator light – Some electric toothbrushes feature an indicator light which alerts you when the brush head needs to be changed.

After a cold or flu – It’s a good idea to change your toothbrush whenever you’ve recovered from a cold or virus as bacteria can linger.

Is it environmentally friendly to change my toothbrush regularly?

If you’re worried about the amount of toothbrush plastic you’ll be binning every three months, you’re not alone. The British Dental Nurses Journal estimates that 256 million toothbrushes are discarded every year, with four billion plastic manual toothbrushes either going to landfill or ending up in our oceans.