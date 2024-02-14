How to use a water flosser: Enhance your dental-hygiene routine with these expert-approved pearls of water-flossing wisdom

Water flossers are all the rage in the world of dental hygiene at the moment, but if you’re unsure about how to use them then you’re not alone. These fancy bathroom gizmos might appear confusing at best and gimmicky at worst, however research has shown that they help to remove plaque more effectively than string floss, reduce gum inflammation and are great for cleaning into the deepest, darkest corners of your mouth. Couple water flossing with one of the best electric toothbrushes for a sparkling grin and a healthy mouth.

In other words, adding a water flosser to your teeth-cleaning armoury has proven benefits to keeping your smile brighter and healthier. But, of course, this only applies if you know how to use it properly.

In this handy guide, we’ll answer some of the most common questions about water flossers and, hopefully, dispel some of the uncertainty surrounding how they work, what they actually do and how to use them for best results. Here’s what you need to know.

