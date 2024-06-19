Oclean X Ultra S review: A quality smart toothbrush that’s hard to fault

Oclean has pulled out all the stops to showcase what the future of high-tech electric toothbrushes can bring with its newest model, the Oclean X Ultra S. From the outside, it may look like any other sonic toothbrush, but it’s the technology inside the Oclean X Ultra S that delivers the wow factor.

Unlike the Oclean X Pro Elite, which suffered connection issues with the accompanying app, the Oclean X Ultra S interacts seamlessly to not only deliver a thorough clean, but also to provide a detailed hygiene report that is certain to impress data geeks.

In my tests, I found the Oclean X Ultra S to be a tooth-cleaning powerhouse. It will leave your gnashers gleaming, if you can afford it.