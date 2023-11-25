This Oral-B iO8 hits NEW low price this Black Friday

Featuring heavily on both our best electric toothbrush and best Oral-B electric toothbrush roundups, the iO Series 8 stands out with its fast magnetic charger, which recharges the toothbrush in about three hours. It’s also equipped with an extra ‘Sensitive’ mode and a user-friendly colour OLED display. In terms of technology and performance, it matches the iO Series 6 and 9, providing a smoother brushing experience with less vibration than older models while still delivering that excellent ‘fresh from the dentist’ clean.

Key specs of the iO Series 8 include five cleaning modes and a long-lasting Li-ion battery. The package comes complete with one brush head, a charger, a spare head holder and a travel case. The toothbrush’s battery life is notably robust, lasting at least two weeks on a single charge, making it perfect for both home and travel use. Additionally, it comes with a two-year warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind for your purchase​​.