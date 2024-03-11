When to use mouthwash: Everything you need to know

How do you use mouthwash?

Making the most of your mouthwash only requires a few simple steps:

Measure out a dose (usually the bottle cap or lid is equivalent to a single dose)

Swish the liquid around your mouth and gargle for 30-60 seconds

Spit everything into the sink

Don’t rinse

During this process, the antiseptic properties of the liquid will kill off any bad bacteria present in your mouth, leaving you with fresher breath. The swishing action of mouthwash also has the ability to access “trickier to reach” parts of your mouth that your toothbrush might be unable to.

Should you rinse your mouth after using mouthwash?

No, please don’t. As mouthwash keeps on working after use, rinsing out your mouth with water will dilute any active ingredients and render it less effective. As the dentists say, “Spit, don’t rinse”.

Can you use mouthwash after eating?

Using mouthwash helps to rinse away food debris, so it’s actually beneficial to use after meals – particularly when eating strong flavours. Instead of brushing your teeth after lunch, you can opt for mouthwash instead – this will give you a nice protective layer over your teeth which can also work away at dissolving plaque throughout the afternoon.

To fully benefit from the mouthwash’s lingering effects, try not to drink or eat anything 30 minutes after using it.