Why are electric toothbrushes so expensive?

It’s no surprise that electric toothbrushes are more expensive than their manual counterparts. However, what can be confusing is the sheer range in prices. With electric toothbrushes costing anywhere from £15 to £300 – or more – it can be tricky knowing what you’re actually paying for, and whether you really need all the bells and whistles.

But seeing as two-thirds of adults in the UK have now made the switch to electric, it’s worth knowing why electric toothbrushes are so expensive in the first place. We spoke to Dr Mani Bhardwaj at The Smile Studios dental group, who told us that, while electric toothbrushes can come with a higher price tag when compared to manual options, he still recommends that people make this investment for their oral health. That’s because “years of research and development have gone into the development of electric toothbrushes, including the design of the brush heads and the engineering of the motor mechanism.”

So is it worth buying an expensive electric toothbrush? We’ve investigated below, taking into consideration the cleaning power, usability and overall health benefits of using an electric toothbrush.

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual brushes?

Electric toothbrushes are the safest and most effective method of cleaning and protecting teeth and gums. They’re able to cover more areas for effective plaque removal and, when compared to a manual toothbrush, prevent the kind of abrasion that causes irreversible enamel damage. As a result, any electric toothbrush will be better than a manual toothbrush at cleaning your teeth, but this comes at a price.

There are more materials used in an electric toothbrush than a manual one, all of which add to the cost. Along with a motor, circuit board and charging base, many electric toothbrushes also feature:

Multiple brushing modes

Integrated timers for the requisite two-minute brush session

Pressure sensors

Speed control

Rechargeable batteries

Differing bristle strengths for a range of dental conditions

You’re also making a long-term investment by purchasing an electric toothbrush. After that initial spend, you’ll only have to buy replacement brush heads for the next few years, instead of an entirely new toothbrush. However, more importantly, the well-documented cleaning capabilities of electric brushes over manual brushes mean that, by improving your overall oral health, you’re reducing the likelihood that you will need costly dental treatments in the future.

