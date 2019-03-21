Dyson V11 Absolute review: Black Friday savings on peerless cordless cleaning power

Even with a handful of sticky Cheerios scattered on a hard floor, the V11’s High Torque head is able to roll over and clean up the mess. With the V10, you’d have to switch to the soft roller head before tackling the job because the direct drive head simply pushes larger particles like this out of the way.

The High Torque head has another significant benefit, too. On either edge of the cleaner’s head, there are grooves that allow for dust to filter in from the sides, giving the head a wider cleaning path than its direct drive counterpart.

On the negative side, both cleaners ended up with a few Cheerios jammed in the central tube of the dust container; the blockages were to clear but you do have to slide open the bin to get in there and sort it out.

As for noise, the V11 is a tad louder than its predecessor, the V10. Using the same High Torque on both machines on the highest suction mode, the V11 reached 47dB on hard flooring and 48dB on short-pile carpet. The V10 measures 44dB and 41dB, respectively.

Dyson V11 Absolute review: Verdict

With the new High Torque head and the improved motor, the Dyson V11 produces the best performance we’ve ever seen from a cordless vacuum cleaner, impressively improving on the Dyson V10 in every way. It’s more powerful, lasts longer per charge and is more versatile and convenient, making the Dyson V11 Absolute the ultimate cordless vacuum.

The one hurdle it faces is price. If you want to take full advantage of all the V11’s new features and technology you need to spend the full £600 on the V11 Absolute, which is an awful lot of money for a vacuum cleaner of any description – almost £150 more than the Dyson V10 Absolute, which is still an incredible machine. That’s why we’re still recommending the V10 as our favourite cordless vacuum; if you want the best of the best, though, the Dyson V11 is the vacuum cleaner to buy.

