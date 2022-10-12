Dyson's new Gen5detect vacuum has a filter that can trap viruses

The latest model in Dyson’s ever-growing range of cordless stick vacuum cleaners has been announced as the Dyson Gen5detect. This completely redesigned model is the first to feature Dyson’s new Hyperdymium motor, which spins at up to 135,000rpm – nine times faster than the motor in a Formula 1 car – and Dyson promises it will have the most powerful suction of any of its vacuum cleaners to date.

The Gen5detect also comes with upgraded HEPA filtration, which catches tiny particles rather than releasing them back into the air. According to Dyson, the Gen5detect traps 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns, whereas the previous V15 Detect captured particles of 0.3 microns or more. This means the Gen5detect is capable of trapping particles as tiny as viruses, as well as the more usual dust, pollen and dirt.

There has also been a two-fold upgrade of Dyson’s particle detection element while, on the outside, the green light on the fluffy floor head is better positioned and brighter, making it easier to see where you’ve cleaned and where haven’t.

The interface on the vacuum’s colour AMOLED display has been redesigned, too. Where the previous version on the V12 Detect Slim and V15 Detect vacuums displayed an ongoing bar chart of captured particles, to show you how much had been collected in each cleaning session, the Gen5detect shows how this changes in real-time.

Further updates let the Gen5detect’s screen provide more useful information about the running of the machine, too. As well as showing how much charge is left in the battery and whether the filter needs cleaning, it also analyses the motor’s speed, power and temperature, to help troubleshoot potential problems.

Converting the Gen5detect into a handheld device is simpler than previous models, with a crevice and dusting tool already attached and contained within the extension wand. This provides instant access to these regularly used handheld tools, without the need to find and attach a different one every time.

The Gen5detect has also ditched the trigger button that’s been a feature of Dyson’s cordless sticks right up to the V15, instead using a similar on/off button to the more recent Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute. This lets you switch hands and rearrange your grip more easily, even when you’re mid-clean. Lastly, the battery life has also been increased, from up to 60 minutes in the V12 and V15 to 70 minutes.

The price and release date of the Dyson Gen5detect have yet to be announced but we’ll update this article when we have more information.