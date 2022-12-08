Dyson Zone hands-on review: Air purification headphones go on sale and they’re expensive

“What ARE you wearing?” “Are those headphones?” “Are you Bane?” – just a selection of the barrage of questions you can expect if, for some reason, you decide to splash out on a Dyson Zone. That’s because this is possibly the most unusual item of wearable technology you’re likely to come across: a combination of noise-cancelling headphones and a personal air purification system.

It’s a product so outlandish that, when I first wrote about it back in late March 2022 I was repeatedly asked by friends and colleagues if it was an April fool. I must say I doubted myself at the time as well but it has since become clear that Dyson is deadly serious. It has now announced it will go on sale in January 2023 with prices starting at £749 and I’ve had the chance to go hands on.

Dyzon Zone hands-on: What you need to know

If you hadn’t guessed, this isn’t the first time I’ve donned the Dyson Zone – I had the opportunity to wear it for a few short minutes back when it was first announced – but it’s a much more mature product right now.

Dyson’s audio engineers have clearly spent the past eight months productively and the result is a pleasingly detailed, very clean and open sound with exceptional noise cancelling. They’re not the very best headphones I’ve ever listened to and lack a little grunt at the low end – even with the bass boost EQ enabled – but, considering this is the first pair of headphones Dyson has ever produced, they’re mighty impressive.

But with the Dyson Zone, it’s all about the air purification system and that hasn’t changed at all, as you might expect from a product that has been in the works for a full six years. The majority of the works are hidden behind the headphones’ conical, perforated metal earcups. These are polished on the outside and – rather attractively – anodised on the inside, and hide a pair of finely engineered compressors (fans to you and I), suspended on tiny rubber bands within to prevent distracting vibrations.

These suck air in through the grilles, pass it through a dual-layer filter comprised of folded electrostatic HEPA and potassium-enriched carbon elements, and then jets it out into a quick-release visor that sits in front of your mouth.

Just like the firm’s much larger air purifying fans, this enables the Dyson Zone to filter out harmful pollutants such as smoke, diesel particulates and pollen down to 0.1 microns in size from your personal air supply. The carbon part of the filter can also remove acidic gases such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone from the air and even capture virus particles. You can see how much pollution is in your immediate vicinity via the MyDyson app, although this only shows much NO2 you’re currently being exposed to.

The technology doesn’t stop there, however. There’s also motion detection technology driving the fan speed. Essentially, the more you move, the more fans work to push air through the visor and there are three different levels. I tested this quickly and found it worked well; the fans taking around eight or nine seconds to spin up once I started to walk around and a similar time to spin down once I’d stopped moving.

Dyson Zone hands-on: Sound quality and noise cancellation

Of course, you don’t have to use the air purification visor if you don’t want to. You can either remove it entirely and use the Zone as a regular pair of headphones, or flip it down out of the way to talk to someone – the headphones then automatically enter awareness mode so you can hear what’s going on around you. The visor clips off easily enough – it’s attached via magnets so all you need to do is pull it firmly but it does take a bit of practice to put it back on.

As for the sound quality, that seems pretty good. I had around 20 minutes to put them through their paces with my usual selection of test tracks and I enjoyed the experience. I was particularly impressed with how well they coped with SixBySeven’s The Closer You Get, a track whose multi-layered guitars can sound strained and harsh on some headphones. I’d normally want to put many more hours of listening into a new pair of headphones before I was comfortable delivering any kind of verdict but first impressions of the Zone’s audio quality are positive.

And there’s nothing wrong with the specifications. Audio reproduction is taken care of by 40mm drivers, angled in towards the ear on each side. These have a frequency response of 6Hz to 21kHz and total dynamic distortion of a mere 0.08% at 94dB and 1kHz. You can connect them to your listening source via Bluetooth (SBC, AAC and LHDC codecs are all supported) or you can hook them up to a more serious source via a USB-C to 3.5mm cable.

The headphones’ noise cancelling and awareness modes seem to be pretty effective as well. I particularly like the sound effect emitted when ANC is ena bled – simply double tap the outside of one of the ear cups and it “bongs” with the levels of ambient noise dropping to a quiet hum immediately after.

As with all ANC headphones, the Dyson Zone uses microphones (there are eight here in total, both outside and inside the earcups) to monitor ambient noise, and it then uses the signal captured to create an anti-noise signal that it mixes in with the audio output signal to, effectively, cancel out the ambient noise.

There’s no fancy motion or situation detection here, as you get with headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 but Dyson says the ANC is able to reduce the hubbub of daily life by up to 38dB (40dB when combined with the passive attenuation of the physical structure of the headphones), which is impressive by any standards.

I’d like to try them out on my very deafening London Tube commute before passing final judgement, though, and it’s also worth noting in mind that you can hear the fans whirring away in the background, even with noise cancelling enabled. It’s far from intrusive, though, and most of the time I found I barely noticed the fans, even with fairly quiet music playing.

Dyson Zone hands-on: Comfort and battery life

There’s a lot packed into these headphones, so it’s natural that they’re a little heavier than your usual run of the mill ANC headphones. Still, these are probably the weightiest headphones I’ve ever worn and probably the most bulky, too. With the visor attached, they weigh 670g and without it they’re still a hefty 595g.

It’s impossible to mask that heft entirely but Dyson’s engineers have tried their best here. The clamping force of the headband keeps the earcups solidly in place while not feeling too tight and three foam pads on the u nderside of the headband spread the remaining weight across the top of your head evenly without creating too much pressure in one place.

This is just as well because the Dyson Zone is primed for some seriously long listening sessions. Without the air purifier running, the Zone’s integrated batteries deliver up to 50 hours of music playback, although the caveat here is that the runtime falls dramatically when you attach the visor and enable air purification. You’ll only get four hours of playback with the fans whirring at the lowest setting, however, and this falls further to 2hrs 30mins with the fans at medium and only 1hr 30mins with the fans running at full speed.

Dyson Zone hands-on: Early verdict

It’s hard to deliver a verdict on such an unusual product, no matter how good the air purification technology or the sound quality. One the one hand the Dyson Zone is an impressive feat of engineering; squeezing a personal air purification device into a pair of headphones without making them sound terrible or reducing battery life so far as to render them impractical is remarkable.

But the question is, as it has been from the start, who is going to buy a pair and risk looking like an extra from Blade Runner 2049 on their commute? Certainly not the discerning audiophile looking for the next big thing in audio fidelity. They simply don’t sound as good as the best headphones on the market. And the price of £749 rules it out as an impulse purchase for curious gadget fans, too.

There may be the odd niche here and there for whom it makes perfect sense – I can see some serious asthma or hay fever sufferers being tempted to invest and they may make more sense in markets where mask wearing is more socially acceptable – and pollution levels are high, such as the far east.

But while urban pollution is certainly a growing problem, I just don’t see enough people in the UK having the spare cash, or caring enough just yet, to make the Dyson Zone a roaring success. This is a product that is, perhaps, a little ahead of its time.