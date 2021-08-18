EDF Energy (2023) review: Zero-carbon, poor service

EDF Energy claims to be Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, which it harvests from nuclear energy, solar and wind power. This makes up 80% of its overall fuel mix.

Owned by the French state-owned company EDF (Électricité de France), EDF Energy was created in 2002 when it took over a number of British energy companies and power stations.

EDF Energy was one of the former “Big Six” energy companies that between them still have a share of around 71% of the electricity and gas markets in Britain. It’s one of the largest suppliers now and has 11% of the home electricity market and 9% of the home gas market, according to the latest figures from the energy regulator Ofgem for the second quarter of 2023.

It didn’t come top and wasn’t highly commended in any category of our 2023 Energy Awards. In our survey conducted in conjunction with YouGov, just 36% of its customers said they would recommend EDF Energy to a friend, which pales in comparison to the 81% approval rating for the best-rated supplier, Octopus Energy.