E.ON Next review: A reasonable supplier

100% renewable electricity for homes on fixed tariffs but not the best ratings for some aspects of customer satisfaction

Our rating

E.ON started life in the UK in 1989 as Powergen, before it was taken over by the German firm E.ON in 2002. It was already one of Great Britain’s largest energy suppliers and a member of the so-called “Big Six” when it took over another industry giant, Npower, in November 2019.

In 2020, all existing E.ON and Npower customers were moved over to E.ON’s new brand – E.ON Next – which was launched for homes, small and medium businesses.

In the first quarter of 2025, it had a market share of 16% of the home electricity market and 13% of the home gas market. It says it currently has over five million customers.

E.ON began investing in renewable electricity generation in 1991, owning wind farms and a biomass-fuelled plant that generated energy from recycled wood waste. It also developed solar generation technologies. Most of its wind farm business was transferred to electricity generation company RWE in 2019.

In our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2025, E.ON Next wasn’t the winner or highly commended supplier in any category. Only 20% of its customers said they were extremely likely to recommend it to others: far below the 53% achieved by the top provider Octopus Energy.

What kind of tariffs does E.ON Next offer?

E.ON Next offers fixed tariffs of various lengths and a tracker tariff that’s guaranteed to always be cheaper than the price cap. It also has its NextGust tariff where your energy is backed by 100% renewable wind energy generated in the UK and an EV tariff with cheaper electricity at night.

Does E.ON Next offer good value for money?

In our customer survey, E.ON Next ended up at the lower end of the scale for value for money. Here, only 56% of its customers said they were very satisfied or satisfied: just slightly more than for the worst supplier in this category, EDF Energy, with 53%. On the other hand, E.ON Next did have a lower percentage of customers who said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with its value (14%) compared to OVO Energy (22%), meaning OVO had a lower overall score.

In contrast to all this, 74% of top provider Utility Warehouse customers said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the value of their provider based on the price they pay and the service they receive.

E.ON Next also came bottom for customer trust with just 17% saying they completely trust their supplier to act in their best interests. This compares to 30% for the best suppliers in this category: Octopus Energy and British Gas.

How good is E.ON Next at handling complaints?

In our survey, E.ON Next received middling scores for how well it handles complaints, with 61% of customers reporting that they were satisfied or very satisfied. Compare this with the more impressive 85% for the award winner in this category and overall winner: Octopus Energy. However, again, E.ON Next did slightly better than the worst of the suppliers we rated: only 58% of Ovo Energy’s customers were very satisfied or satisfied.

E.ON Next also received a lower-than-average number of complaints per 100,000 customer accounts. According to the most recent data from the energy regulator Ofgem for the second quarter of 2025, E.ON Next had 840 complaints. This was the second lowest of all the providers in our survey. The best, Octopus, received 561.

Its record for resolving them was also reasonably good, with 58% of customer complaints resolved by the end of the next working day and 91% within eight weeks. This was well behind the fastest, Utility Warehouse, which resolved an impressive 83% of complaints by the next day and 100% within eight weeks.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 840 1,052 58% 91%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2025.

How clear are E.ON Next’s bills?

The supplier was fairly well rated for the clarity of its bills. E.ON Next came third overall in the Clear Billing category, with 72% of customers saying they strongly agree or agree that their bills are clear and easy to understand. The winners, Utility Warehouse and Octopus, received scores of 79% and 81% respectively.

How easy to use are E.ON Next’s website and app?

E.ON was at the bottom end of the scale for its website and app. It came fifth for how easy its website is to use: just 32% of customers said it was very easy to use compared with 49% for Utility Warehouse. It also came fifth for its app. Here, 30% of customers said it was very easy to use versus 51% for Utility Warehouse and 49% for Octopus.

Should I choose E.ON Next?

When it comes to satisfaction with value-for-money and complaint handling, E.ON Next received middling ratings in our survey of energy customers, but still fell way behind the top providers overall: Octopus and Utility Warehouse. Alternatively, it performed pretty well on the clarity of its bills.

It also received fewer complaints than most other suppliers in our survey and was fairly quick at resolving them.