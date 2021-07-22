Octopus Energy (2022) review: Our favourite energy supplier

Octopus Energy was launched just six years ago but has grown to be one of the UK’s largest energy providers. It currently supplies more than three million homes with renewable electricity, gas or both.

It isn’t just its green credentials that are impressive, although that extends beyond the mere supply of green electricity; Octopus Energy Generation claims to be one of Europe’s largest investors in renewable power and some of its gas is carbon offset as well.

Octopus swept the board in our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2022, scooping gongs for best supplier overall, Best Customer Service, Best Value for Money, Best Bills and Best at Answering Calls. In our survey conducted in partnership with YouGov, some 72% of its customers said they would recommend it to a friend.

Octopus Energy (2022) review: Customer satisfaction and complaints

Customer service

Octopus Energy’s customers are a highly satisfied bunch. An impressive 69% said they were very or fairly satisfied with its customer service in our survey, compared with the second highest percentage of 52% for Utility Warehouse. Only 7% said they were dissatisfied.

Value for money

It was also the highest rated for value for money with 53% of its customers saying they were very or fairly satisfied. This put it far in front of second-place provider Utility Warehouse, which had 40% of its customers saying they were very or fairly satisfied with the value for money it offered.

Clarity of bills

Octopus was ahead of its rivals in our survey for the clarity of its bills. Here, 86% said they found their last bill very or fairly easy to understand compared with the next best – Bulb Energy and E.ON with 76% and 74% respectively. Only 9% of Octopus customers said their last bill was difficult to understand compared with 27% for the worst for this – EDF Energy.

Customer contact

It was also head and shoulders above the rest for the speed at which it answered calls from its customers, picking up the phone in five minutes or less for 53% of them. In contrast, Scottish Power managed this for just 19% of calls. Octopus answered 13% of calls in less than one minute.

Octopus also responded to emails from customers fairly quickly, answering 44% in one day or less. This wasn’t as much as EDF though, which took this amount of time to reply to 47%, including 26% that were responded to in four hours or less.

Complaints

According to the complaints data published by the energy regulator Ofgem for the second quarter of 2022, Octopus Energy had the lowest number of complaints per 100,000 customer accounts of all the suppliers in our survey at a mere 662.

It didn’t resolve them as quickly as some of the other suppliers in our survey. Some 58% of complaints were resolved by the end of the next working day and 85% within eight weeks – the latter being the lowest percentage among the suppliers in our survey except Scottish Power, which resolved 82% in this timeframe. Utility Warehouse was the quickest at resolving complaints with an 82% next-day resolution rate.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 662 1,398 58% 85%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2022.

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, we normally evaluate energy suppliers' tariffs but as you can't currently save money by switching from your supplier's standard variable tariff, which in most cases will be set at the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1 October, comparing suppliers on price is no longer possible.

Octopus Energy (2022) review: Verdict

You can be sure of getting a great service from Octopus Energy and it’s excellent if you want to reduce your carbon footprint and support the generation of renewable energy. It’s quick to respond to customers so you won’t be left waiting for too long and it offers good value for money.

