Scottish Power (2022) review: A green energy producer but mediocre service

Scottish Power, which is based in Glasgow, was created in 1990 and has been owned by Spanish energy firm Iberdrola since 2006. All of the electricity it supplies to homes is 100% renewable, and it’s also a generator of electricity, solely producing renewable energy via its UK windfarms.

As well as energy, it offers boiler insurance and maintenance and support plans, appliance care plans and home emergency cover, plus options for reducing your carbon footprint further, including solar panels and air source heat pumps. Its partnership with Cancer Research UK has seen it raise £35 million for the charity to date.

Scottish Power is also investing in the production of green hydrogen – an alternative to fossil fuels made using renewable electricity – to create a clean source of energy for businesses.

The supplier, which is one of Great Britain’s largest, was in the bottom half of the rankings for most categories of our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2022, but wasn’t the worst supplier we rated. In our survey conducted in conjunction with YouGov, only 34% of its customers said they would recommend it to a friend – the same percentage as for E.ON – but SSE (32%) and Shell Energy (23%) received lower ratings. The best supplier, Octopus Energy, achieved 72%.

Find out more about Scottish Power

Scottish Power (2022) review: Customer satisfaction and complaints

Customer service

Scottish Power had mediocre ratings for customer service, with 36% of customers saying they were very or fairly satisfied. As a comparison, the top supplier Octopus had 69% saying they were satisfied. It achieved 10 percentage points more than the worst supplier, however, which was SSE with 26%.

Value for money

Its customers were similarly underwhelmed by its value for money. Here, 26% of customers said they were very or fairly satisfied with this – just under half of the percentage received by Octopus. Once again, though, there were poorer suppliers in this category. The worst had just 16% (SSE) and 17% (Shell Energy) of customers saying they were satisfied.

Clarity of bills

Scottish Power didn’t do much better for the clarity of its bills, as 68% said they found their last bill very or fairly easy to understand, compared to 86% for Octopus, 76% for Bulb Energy and 74% for E.ON. However, the bottom supplier in this category – Utility Warehouse – only had 59% of customers saying their last bill was easy to understand.

Customer contact

Of the six suppliers we were able to rate in this category, Scottish Power was the slowest at picking up the phone to customers. It answered just 19% of calls in five minutes or less, while Octopus was able to answer 53% in this timeframe. The next slowest was EDF Energy with 21%.

Of the five we were able to rate for email responsiveness, Scottish Power was one of the slowest. It managed to answer 22% in one day or less compared to 44% for Octopus. Some 13% of customers didn’t get a response at all, but this wasn’t as bad at British Gas which left 23% of customer emails unanswered.

Complaints

Scottish Power had a markedly higher than average number of complaints, according to the most recent data from the energy regulator Ofgem for the second quarter of 2022. It received 1,650 per 100,000 customer accounts, while the industry average was 1,398. British Gas, Ovo Energy and SSE received more, however. The supplier with the fewest complaints – Octopus Energy – had well below the average at just 662.

For resolving complaints, Scottish Power was also among the worst. It only managed to resolve 54% of them by the end of the next working day and 82% within eight weeks. The best supplier Utility Warehouse managed to address 82% and 100% of complaints within these timeframes.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 1,650 1,398 54% 82%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2022.

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, we normally evaluate energy suppliers' tariffs but as you can't currently save money by switching from your supplier's standard variable tariff, which in most cases will be set at the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1 October, comparing suppliers on price is no longer possible.

Find out more about Scottish Power

Scottish Power (2022) review: Verdict

Scottish Power is an important player in renewable electricity generation and green hydrogen production and supplies 100% renewable electricity to homes. Its performance across all our award categories was unimpressive, though, and it was the slowest supplier we were able to rate for answering calls and emails from customers.