Ovo Energy (2022) review: A good supplier but not the best

Ovo Energy became one of Great Britain’s largest suppliers when it took over SSE’s home energy business in January 2020, increasing its customers to almost five million. It now has 14% of the home electricity market and 11% of the gas market.

It was launched in 2009 with the aim of making energy ‘cheaper, greener and simpler’ and now supplies 100% renewable electricity as standard, with 20% of it bought directly from UK generators. It plants a tree for every Ovo member each year and says it’s already planted over 1.8 million in the UK, plus it’s committed to being a net zero carbon business by 2030.

Customers who upgrade to Ovo Beyond for £6 a month also get 100% carbon-neutral gas, including 15% ‘green’ gas with the rest carbon offset, and five trees planted on their behalf each year.

Ovo did well in our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2022, picking up three highly commended awards and receiving good ratings for its customer service and value for money.

In our survey conducted in conjunction with YouGov, Ovo Energy had the third-highest percentage of customers who said they would recommend it to a friend at 44%, although this was still way behind the overall winner Octopus Energy, which had 72% of its customers saying they would recommend it.

Ovo Energy (2022) review: Customer satisfaction and complaints

Customer service

Ovo came third for its customer service in our survey of energy customers, with 46% saying they were very or fairly satisfied. This compares to 69% for the top supplier Octopus and 52% for the other highly commended supplier Utility Warehouse. While Ovo scored significantly lower than Octopus, it was still way ahead of the worst supplier SSE, beating it by 20 percentage points.

Value for money

It was also in third place for value for money. Here, 38% of Ovo customers said they were very or fairly satisfied compared to 53% for Octopus. The worst supplier, SSE, once again trailed behind Ovo with just 16% satisfied. Ovo had many more dissatisfied customers than the top two suppliers, however, with 37% saying they were very or fairly dissatisfied compared to just 17% for Utility Warehouse and 20% for Octopus.

Clarity of bills

Ovo just missed out on getting a highly commended award for the clarity of its bills too, with 72% of customers saying they found their last bill very or fairly easy to understand – the same amount as for SSE. E.ON and Bulb Energy were slightly ahead with 74% and 76% respectively. Octopus was easily the front-runner with 86% though.

Complaints

Ovo received an above average number of complaints, according to the latest data from the energy regulator Ofgem for the second quarter of 2022. It had 1,664 complaints per 100,000 customer accounts while the industry average was 1,398. Only British Gas received more than Ovo at 1,894.

It wasn’t too bad at resolving them compared to other suppliers. It resolved 64% of them by the end of the next working day and 91% within eight weeks. The best supplier Utility Warehouse managed to resolve 82% and 100% in these timeframes respectively, however.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 1,664 1,398 64% 91%

Notes: Data is for the second quarter of 2022.

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, we normally evaluate energy suppliers' tariffs but as you can't currently save money by switching from your supplier's standard variable tariff, which in most cases will be set at the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1 October, comparing suppliers on price is no longer possible.

Find out more about Ovo Energy

Ovo Energy (2022) review: Verdict

Ovo Energy has a good offering for anyone wanting to reduce their carbon footprint and plenty of satisfied customers who are happy with its customer service and value for money. It’s not as highly rated as Utility Warehouse or Octopus, though, and receives a high number of complaints.