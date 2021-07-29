British Gas (2023) review: Not the best or the worst

British Gas is the largest energy supplier in Great Britain, supplying 20% of the electricity we use in our homes and 28% of the gas. Though its market share has shrunk over the years it’s gone up slightly in the past couple of years, partly because it took on the customers of Together Energy when it went bust in January 2022. British Gas now has 5 million domestic electricity customers and 5.8 million gas customers.

It was one of the original “Big Six” energy companies that used to supply all of our gas and electricity but as rival suppliers have become more dominant the energy regulator Ofgem has stopped using the term. Instead, it calls them the “large legacy” suppliers and these still have a market share of 71%. Ofgem now groups all “large” suppliers, which have a share of at least 5% for either gas or electricity, together. There are currently six of them.

In 2020, British Gas’s parent company Centrica launched a new online-only brand, British Gas Evolve, which aimed to offer more affordable energy and included 100% renewable electricity as standard. It was scrapped just a year later, however, as the company felt that British Gas was a more trusted name.

In our survey conducted in partnership with YouGov, British Gas had the fourth highest percentage of customers, along with Ovo Energy, who said they would recommend it to a friend in our energy survey at 39%. This is still much lower than the 79% for Octopus Energy – our overall winner in the Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2023 – though. British Gas failed to win in any of our award categories.